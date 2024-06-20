Vegas Golden Knights Announce Game Schedule for 2024-25 Preseason

VEGAS (June 20, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, June 20, their official six-game schedule for the 2024-25 preseason. Vegas will open play on Sunday, September 22 when visiting the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. The Golden Knights will return to T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, September 25 to host the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. PT in their first of four preseason games at home.

Fans attending T-Mobile Arena during the preseason will receive an exclusive player pin at each of the four home games. Players featured on the giveaway set include forwards Tomas Hertl, William Karlsson, and Mark Stone, as well as defenseman Noah Hanifin and goaltender Adin Hill. To complete the set, the fifth and final player pin will be given away before the team’s first home game of the regular season. Additional details regarding activations for the first home game of the 2024-25 regular season will be announced at a later date.

A limited number of full and partial season memberships are available for the 2024-25 season and fans can view this link for more information regarding purchase opportunities. Broadcast information for games during the preseason, as well as the dates and rosters for rookie camp and training camp, will be announced at a later date.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2024-25 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, September 22

-Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (SAP Center, 5 p.m. PT)

Wednesday, September 25

-Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m. PT)

Friday, September 27

-Golden Knights vs. Utah Hockey Club (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m. PT)

Tuesday, October 1

-Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche (Ball Arena, 7 p.m. MT)

Thursday, October 3

-Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m. PT)

Saturday, October 5

-Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (T-Mobile Arena, 7 p.m. PT)

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.