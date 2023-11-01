Vegas Golden Knights Announce Extension of Partnership with AAA

VEGAS (November 1, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 1, a continuation of its partnership with AAA Nevada, an organization that has a proud history of serving members for over 100 years.

“AAA has a long history of helping its members enjoy life by keeping them protected on the road and at home,” said Vegas Golden Knights President and Chief Executive Officer, Kerry Bubolz. “We’re excited to extend our partnership with such a well-respected and trusted organization and work to continue providing our customers and fans with the best experience.”

As an official partner of the Golden Knights, AAA Nevada will continue to be featured on Vegas Golden Knights social media platforms with the inclusion of the “From the Road” video series and email advertisements. Mites At Knight will remain to be partnered by AAA Nevada, featuring youth hockey players skating on the ice of T-Mobile Arena during select intermissions of Golden Knights home games.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights and 2023 Stanley Cup Champions,” said Rolando Flores, Senior Vice President of AAA Nevada. “During every home game, Vegas Golden Knights fans help protect “The Fortress,” just like AAA protects our Members on the road and at home.”

AAA Nevada will receive gameday exposure with activations on Toshiba Plaza, and advertising on LED ribbons and Digital Dashers (DED) at T-Mobile Arena. It will also be a presenting sponsor of a Vegas Golden Knights home game during the 2023-24 season.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter,Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT AAA NEVADA

AAA has a proud history of serving Members for over 100 years. AAA is on a mission to create Members for life by unleashing the innovative spirit of 5,300 employees representing 6 million Members across Northern California, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming, and Alaska. In addition to legendary roadside assistance, AAA offers home, auto, and life insurance, travel, and home security services. Learn more at AAA.com.