Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details of Noche de Los VGK on Tuesday, November 4

VEGAS (November 4, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 4, plans for the team’s Noche de Los VGK game tonight at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights will take on the Detroit Red Wings for a 7 p.m. PT puck drop to celebrate the Hispanic and Latino community in the Las Vegas valley. Noche de Los VGK is presented by Smith’s.

Festivities will kick off on Toshiba Plaza with Ballet Folklorico performances in partnership with the Nevada Latino Culture and Arts Association. Dancers will showcase traditional Mexican and Salvadoran choreography. Representatives from the consulates of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico will also be on-site to share community resources and distribute giveaway items. The Guatemala consulate will display a kite called “barriletes,” which are flown during the annual Day of the Dead celebrations.

The Allegiant Stage will be transformed into a digital “ofrenda” in honor of Dia de los Muertos, providing an interactive tribute to the holiday’s rich traditions. In collaboration with Graffiti Park, the art collective that LosVGK worked with to paint the LosVGK mural in the Las Vegas Arts District, a local Latino artist will create live paintings.

Inside T-Mobile Arena, Mites at Knight will feature players from Club Bùfalos from Metepec, Estado de Mexico, and Club Osos from Coyoacàn, Ciudad de Mexico during the first intermission. This connection builds on the Golden Knights’ LosVGK en México initiative, strengthening ties within the growing Mexican hockey community. The visiting U10 coed teams will also take part in a series of friendly games and on-ice skill sessions during their visit. During the second intermission, fans will enjoy a mariachi performance in partnership with the Nevada Latino Culture and Arts Association. Additionally, DJ Dynamiq of Fuerza Regida will be the featured in-arena DJ for the evening.

Fans who purchased tickets through the Noche de Los VGK Special Ticket Package will be able to pick up their limited-edition Los VGK screen-printed jersey. With each ticket purchased, $5 was donated to benefit Academia de Fútbol Juvenil Amatense (A.F.J.A.), a non-profit that brings sports to underserved communities throughout Central America.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.