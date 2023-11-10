Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details of Military Appreciation Knight on Friday, November 10 

VEGAS (November 9, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 9, plans for their Military Appreciation Knight celebration on Friday, November 10 at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas will take on the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. PT and the game is presented by AAA.

The Golden Knights will have specialty jerseys that are individually signed by players and available for auction. To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGKMilitary.givesmart.com or text “VGKMilitary” to 76278. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT on Friday. A portion of the proceeds from the specialty jerseys on Friday night will benefit the Folded Flag Foundation, which serves Gold Star Families. Fans attending the game can see the specialty jerseys inside the arena by visiting the concourse area outside of Sections 11 and 12.

Personnel from the 34th Weapons Squadron, a United States Air Force unit, will ring the team’s siren moments before puck drop. During the game, fans are invited to Sections 9 and 10 to receive and fill out "I Salute" signs to honor the service of veterans in their life.

Merchandise, including beanies, hats, and shirts, is now available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena. A limited number of tickets are currently available for Military Appreciation Knight and fans can visit here for more information.

In addition to Friday’s game, the Golden Knights showed their support for the armed forces by hosting a youth hockey clinic at Nellis Air Force Base on Thursday, November 9. Thursday’s clinic featured appearances from Golden Knights forwards Paul Cotter and Keegan Kolesar, as well as VGK Alumni President Deryk Engelland.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.