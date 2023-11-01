Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details of Hispanic Heritage Knight on November 2

VEGAS (November 1, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 1, plans for their Hispanic Heritage Knight celebration on Thursday, November 2 at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas will take on the Winnipeg Jets for a 7 p.m. PT puck drop and will showcase the team’s new LosVGK brand throughout the evening.

Hispanic Heritage Knight falls on Dia de los Muertos weekend, and the VGK shield logo will take on the look of a traditional sugar skull in tribute. That graphic and the new LosVGK logo – both designed by Golden Knights staffer Stephanie Suominen, who is of Colombian descent – will be featured throughout Hispanic Heritage Knight. Fans can find that artwork on new merchandise as well as an exclusive photo opportunity outside of Section 9.

Thursday’s game will also feature an ofrenda, the altar featured during the Día de los Muertos celebration that is intended to welcome the deceased to the altar setting. The Golden Knights invite fans whose friends or relatives have passed to remember them by bringing flowers and photos of their loved ones to leave at the altar placed outside of Section 9.

Entertainment during Hispanic Heritage Knight will include a mariachi band from Las Vegas Academy, a local high school, that will perform outside of Section 4 and during the second period intermission. Face painters will be present both inside and outside T-Mobile Arena, and Vegas Born DJ Shelco Garcia will perform during Knight Club.

The Golden Knights will continue the Hispanic Heritage Knight celebration by hosting a ball hockey clinic for youth at the James Boys & Girls Club in North Las Vegas on Friday, November 3 at 4 p.m. PT. The ball hockey clinic is closed to fans and members of the public.

A limited number of tickets are available for Hispanic Heritage Knight, including a special 40% off offer for the LosVGK community. Visit this link for tickets starting at just $70 each for Thursday night.

