Vegas Golden Knights Announce Buffalo Wild Wings as Proud Partner

VEGAS (October 31, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 31, that the casual dining restaurant Buffalo Wild Wings has been named a proud partner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights have teamed up with Buffalo Wild Wings, who will be featured in an in-ice logo at T-Mobile Arena during Golden Knights games and will be recognized as the Presenting Sponsor of the VGK High School Hockey League.

“Partnering with Buffalo Wild Wings is a natural fit for the Vegas Golden Knights,” said John Penhollow, President of Business Operations of the Golden Knights. “Their passion for bringing fans together over great food and live sports aligns perfectly with our mission to build community through hockey. Whether it’s celebrating a big win or supporting local youth hockey through the VGK High School Hockey League, this partnership gives our fans more ways to connect with the team they love.”

As part of the partnership, fans can celebrate any Golden Knights win, home or away, by visiting one of 10 local participating Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant locations to receive six free wings (boneless or traditional) with a $10 purchase, valid two days after each victory. It’s a delicious way for fans to show support for their favorite NHL team while also backing high school hockey.

"Buffalo Wild Wings is proud to partner with the Vegas Golden Knights and support the next generation of athletes through the VGK High School Hockey League," said Phil Albanese, Senior Vice President of Company Operations at Buffalo Wild Wings. "This collaboration provides the perfect opportunity to bring fans closer to the team they love and offer an exciting way to celebrate every Knights win! We're excited for the season ahead and look forward to cheering on the Knights over great food and wings."

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT BUFFALO WILD WINGS

Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982, is one of the largest casual dining restaurant brands in the United States, with more than 1,300 restaurants in nine global markets and a rapidly growing off-premise business through Buffalo Wild Wings GO. The lively, sports-centric atmosphere and an extensive list of menu items have made Buffalo Wild Wings a popular destination for sports fans and families alike. Buffalo Wild Wings is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit BuffaloWildWings.com and InspireBrands.com.