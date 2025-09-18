Vegas Golden Knights Announce Broadcast Details for 2025-26 Preseason

VEGAS (September 18, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, September 18, details regarding their broadcast schedule for the 2025-26 preseason. Six of the team’s seven games during the preseason will be available on KnightTime+, the Golden Knights’ official streaming platform that carries all locally aired games for fans within the team’s television territory. The team’s “Road to Puck Drop” is presented by Naqvi Injury Law.

Vegas’ opening preseason game in San Jose on Sunday, Sept. 21 will be exclusively on KnightTime+. The live stream will begin at 5 p.m. PT on Sunday and feature intermission coverage from San Jose. Following the preseason opener against the Sharks, Scripps Sports will televise five of the team’s remaining six preseason games starting on Tuesday, Sept. 23 when Vegas hosts Los Angeles at T-Mobile Arena. All games through Scripps Sports air on The Spot - Vegas 34 in Southern Nevada and other affiliated stations in the team’s television territory. TNT will have exclusive rights to the television broadcast on Tuesday, Sept. 30 when the Golden Knights visit the Colorado Avalanche at 5 p.m. PT.

Fans who sign up for KnightTime+ online at knighttimeplus.com will be able to watch six of the team’s seven preseason games live for free. The free trial on KnightTime+ for the preseason will end on Saturday, Oct. 4. New to KnightTime+ for the 2025-26 season is live DVR functionality, giving members the ability to pause as well as rewind and fast-forward. For more information on KnightTime+ and streaming during the preseason, fans can visit this link.

All seven of the team’s preseason games, home and away, will also be broadcast on the VGK Radio Network presented by Lee’s Discount Liquor, including FOX Sports Radio Las Vegas (98.9 FM, 1340 AM).

A schedule of the team’s streaming and television plans during the preseason can be found below and is subject to change.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2025-26 PRESEASON BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 21 at San Jose Sharks – KnightTime+

Tuesday, Sept. 23 vs. Los Angeles Kings – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Thursday, Sept. 25 vs. Utah Mammoth – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Friday, Sept. 26 at San Jose Sharks – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Tuesday, Sept. 30 at Colorado Avalanche – TNT, MAX

Wednesday, Oct. 1 vs. Colorado Avalanche – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

Friday, Oct. 3 vs. San Jose Sharks – Scripps Sports, KnightTime+

