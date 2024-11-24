Vegas' Five Goal Second Period Leads To A 6-2 Victory Over Canadiens

The Golden Knights had 11 different skaters who tallied in a point in the win

By Amber Dammeir

The Vegas Golden Knights (12-6-2) scored five goals in the second period for the first time this season to prosper over the Montreal Canadiens (7-10-2) on Saturday night at Bell Centre.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
After a scoreless first period, Tomas Hertl broke the deadlock for Vegas in the second period and just 51 seconds later, Cal Burke doubled the lead with his first NHL goal. Ivan Barbashev and Tanner Pearson added to the lead, making it 4-0, before Keegan Kolesar joined the scoring party for his sixth of the season. Jack Eichel tallied two assists in the middle frame and reached 30 points for the season, becoming the fastest player in Golden Knights history to hit the milestone. In the final frame, Montreal got on the board with Emil Heineman's fourth of the season. The Canadiens cut the deficit to 5-2 late into the third period, but Eichel tacked on a goal of his own to seal the deal for Vegas to bring the final score to 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS
Jack Eichel: Eichel had three points (1G, 2A) on the night and now is the fastest in franchise history to reach the 30-point mark.
Cal Burke: Burke recorded a goal to mark the first of his NHL career.
Noah Hanifin: Hanifin tallied two assists on the night to help secure the victory.
Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev had three points (1G, 2A)

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
Vegas tallied five in the second period to tie the franchise record for goals scored in a single frame.

The Golden Knights only allowed two shots on goal from Montreal in the second period, tying the fewest in a frame on the road in franchise history.

Vegas had eleven different skaters record at least one point in the second period, tying the franchise record. This feat was previously achieved on 4/5/2021 at STL and 12/3/2021 at ARI.

Jack Eichel helped set up Callahan Burke's goal, becoming the fastest player in Golden Knights history to reach 30 points in a season with 21 games, surpassing Mark Stone's 24-game mark in 2020-21. Eichel is on pace to break his career highs in both assists (54) and points (82), set during the 2018-19 season.

Jack Eichel recorded his 15th three-point performance with Vegas and tied William Karlsson for the third most in franchise history.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Vegas Golden Knights will return to the United States to face the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at 4 p.m. PT at the Wells Fargo Center. Watch the game on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

