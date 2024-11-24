Vegas' Five Goal Second Period Leads To A 6-2 Victory Over Canadiens

The Vegas Golden Knights (12-6-2) scored five goals in the second period for the first time this season to prosper over the Montreal Canadiens (7-10-2) on Saturday night at Bell Centre.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
After a scoreless first period, Tomas Hertl broke the deadlock for Vegas in the second period and just 51 seconds later, Cal Burke doubled the lead with his first NHL goal. Ivan Barbashev and Tanner Pearson added to the lead, making it 4-0, before Keegan Kolesar joined the scoring party for his sixth of the season. Jack Eichel tallied two assists in the middle frame and reached 30 points for the season, becoming the fastest player in Golden Knights history to hit the milestone. In the final frame, Montreal got on the board with Emil Heineman's fourth of the season. The Canadiens cut the deficit to 5-2 late into the third period, but Eichel tacked on a goal of his own to seal the deal for Vegas to bring the final score to 6-2.