Foley Entertainment Group Announces Plans for Gold Friday, Silver Saturday and Medieval Monday

VEGAS (November 22, 2024) – The Foley Entertainment Group announced today, November 22, a schedule of events, retail plans and other special offers for Gold Friday, Silver Saturday and Medieval Monday to kick off the holiday shopping season. New merchandise, exclusive discounts and gifts with purchase will be featured throughout Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights retail stores and on vegasteamstore.com, along with special ticket offers and restaurant promotions.

Gold Friday at The Arsenal at City National Arena will begin at 8 a.m. PT on November 29 and at 10 a.m. PT at The Armory at T-Mobile Arena. The first 50 guests in line at The Arsenal will receive an exclusive, limited edition poster, and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT fans will have the opportunity to spin a wheel to win special discounts and prizes like free jersey customization, bobbleheads and more.

The Arsenal will feature a variety of exclusive deals on Friday, including new VGK crest logo t-shirts for $15 for adults and $10 for youth, and a brand new 2025 VGK-9 Calendar featuring photos of team dog Maverick at iconic locations around Las Vegas. Calendars are just $25, with $5 from each purchase being donated to the VGK Foundation. All Adidas blank jerseys will be discounted to $99. Friday morning, from 8 to 11 a.m. PT, all shoppers will receive 20% off their purchase (excluding Authentics, and cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts). VGK Authentics will feature a variety of team-issued and game-worn gear, including jerseys and helmets starting at $300, and a limited number of mystery gloves at $100 a pair.

Friday through Sunday, fans spending $150 at The Arsenal will be entered to win a meet and greet with a VGK player, and any $300 purchase will receive a free copy of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship commemorative book, It Hurts To Win.

Friday and Saturday The Armory at T-Mobile Arena will feature a create-your-own $75 Stanley Cup champions bundle, featuring hoodies, t-shirts, hats and novelties celebrating Vegas’ 2023 Stanley Cup championship. The Armory will also feature Hockey Fights Cancer apparel, while supplies last.

Fans subscribed to VGK’s Pogoseat platform for text-based ticketing offers will receive a Gold Friday offer for $80 tickets to select December games in honor of Season 8.

Silver Saturday starts at 10 a.m. PT on November 30 at The Livery at America First Center in Henderson. All weekend the store will offer select hats and t-shirts for $10, including a new Henderson Silver Knights Santa hat. All HSK jerseys (excluding Authentics) will be 50% off.

At The Saddlery at Lee’s Family Forum, fans will receive free customization with the purchase of any adult Henderson Silver Knights jersey, as well as a buy one, get one 50% off for all headwear.

The Henderson Silver Knights will also offer their Silver Bells ticket package, beginning November 24, in which fans can purchase 10, 20 or 30 vouchers at discounted rates to be exchanged for tickets to games this season. Purchases of 20 or more vouchers come with an HSK mug.

Beginning Saturday, VGK Authentics will introduce limited time special pricing and new products on vegasteamstore.com.

Medieval Monday deals can be found at vegasteamstore.com beginning on November 29 and running into December. These include 20% off sitewide (excluding Authentics) November 29 through December 1 and a Medieval Monday flash sale on December 2 featuring $70 Lacer Hoods, $25 t-shirts and 20% off select styles.

From December 3-7, all vegasteamstore.com orders over $100 will receive a daily gift with purchase, and December 8-13 the site will feature different doorbuster deals each day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT.

Fans subscribed to VGK’s email newsletter will receive a Medieval Monday offer for $80 tickets in honor of Season 8.

Starting Tuesday, November 26 and running until 11:59 p.m. PT on Medieval Monday, Lee’s Family Forum will feature special ticket offers for visiting events such as The Price Is Right Live (December 1), the Jack Jones Classic (December 14), Disney Jr. Live on Tour (December 15) and Big Boy’s Funny Muthafruckas (December 30). Specials include a variety of discounts and family packs and will be available on leesfamilyforum.com.

KnightTime+, the Vegas Golden Knights official streaming service, will feature a 30% off holiday discount available online at knighttimeplus.com. For just $48.99, fans can subscribe and stream all locally broadcast games on any device within the team’s television territory.

Throughout the holiday shopping season, MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub restaurants – located at City National Arena and America First Center – will offer patrons a $5 bonus card with the purchase of every $25 gift card. In addition, MacKenzie River will donate $1 to Toys For Tots from the sale of every Merry Mack Lovin’ dessert.

Daily hours beyond this weekend and locations of each retail store can be found on vegasgoldenknights.com and hendersonsilverknights.com. Further information on retail offers can be found by following @VGKGear or @HSKGear on Instagram or by signing up for the VGK email newsletter.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS

The Henderson Silver Knights are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights. The Silver Knights are owned in part by Bill Foley and his family and operated by the Foley Entertainment Group. The Silver Knights play their home games at Lee’s Family Forum, a state-of-the-art arena in Henderson, NV. For the latest news and information on the Silver Knights visit hendersonsilverknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X and Instagram.

ABOUT LEE’S FAMILY FORUM

Lee’s Family Forum is a multi-purpose venue in Henderson, NV, just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, featuring a 5,567 fixed seating capacity for hockey and indoor football. A product of a public-private partnership between the City of Henderson and a group of investors led by Bill Foley, the arena opened in March 2022, was renamed in April 2024 and is operated by the Foley Entertainment Group. Lee’s Family Forum is the home of the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights, the Indoor Football League’s Vegas Knight Hawks, the Pro Volleyball Federation’s Vegas Thrill, the National Lacrosse League’s Las Vegas Desert Dogs, the Big West Basketball Championships, the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame, the Craggy Range Sports Bar & Grill and The Saddlery team store. For the latest news and information on Lee’s Family Forum visit leesfamilyforum.com and follow the arena on Facebook, X and Instagram.