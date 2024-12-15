Vegas Doubled Up by Edmonton, 6-3

The Vegas Golden Knights (19-8-3) saw their four-game win streak come to an end with a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers (18-10-2) on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Place.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring for Edmonton late in the first period to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead. In the second, Edmonton surged ahead, extending their advantage to 5-0, however, Vegas began to mount a comeback with a goal from Victor Olofsson to trim the deficit to 5-1. Just 26 seconds later, Ivan Barbashev tallied a goal, bringing the Golden Knights within three. Jack Eichel earned the assist on Barbashev’s tally, marking his 40th point of the season and setting a new record as the fastest player in franchise history to reach the milestone. In the third period, Brett Howden delivered Vegas' second short-handed goal of the season, cutting the lead to 5-3, but Edmonton responded as Jeff Skinner found the net, cementing a final score of 6-3.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights will conclude their road trip as they head to face the Minnesota Wild for the first time this season at 3 p.m. PT at Xcel Energy Center. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.