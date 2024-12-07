Vegas Defeats Dallas, 3-2, In Thrilling Matchup at T-Mobile Arena

The Vegas Golden Knights (18-7-3) bested the Dallas Stars (16-10-0), 3-2, on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Tomas Hertl scored the lone goal in the first period with a power-play goal with 4:37 left to go in the frame. In his first game back from injury, Mark Stone notched an assist on the goal, with Shea Theodore recording the secondary assist. Mavrik Bourque tied the game up with a goal 6:39 into the second period, but Jack Eichel scored the second power-play goal of the game for Vegas to make it 2-1. A minute later, Nicolas Roy extended Vegas’ lead to two with a shot from the top of the circle and the Golden Knights took the 3-1 into the second intermission. With 2:34 left in the third period, Mason Marchment brought Dallas within one, making the score 3-2. Adin Hill stood tall in net as he stopped 38 shots in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tomas Hertl: Hertl started the scoring for Vegas with a power-play goal in the first period.

Shea Theodore: Theodore notched two assists on the night.

Jack Eichel: Eichel recorded his 39th point of the season with his power-play goal in the second period.

Nicolas Roy: Roy tallied the game-winning goal.

Mark Stone: Stone recorded his 16th assist of the season in his first game back from injury.

Adin Hill: Hill stopped 38-of-40 shots in the victory.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

With his power-play goal in the first period, Hertl is tied for second in the NHL in power-play goals with seven.

Theodore recorded two assists on the night, marking his 65th multi-point game with Vegas. Theodore moved into fourth most multi-point games in franchise history.

ATTENDANCE: 17,961

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights hit the road for a three-game road trip. The team will head to Canada first to face the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT at Canada Life Centre. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.