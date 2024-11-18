Vegas Comes Up Short Against Washington in 5-2 Loss

Golden Knights gear up for five-game trip

By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Vegas Golden Knights (11-5-2) fell short to the Washington Capitals (12-4-1), 5-2 on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The first period saw the Golden Knights in a two-goal deficit after Alex Ovechkin scored at 5:59, and Jakub Chychrun doubled the Capitals lead at 12:26. However, Brett Howden cut the Washington lead in half with a goal in the final eight seconds to give the Golden Knights their 11th goal in the final minute of a period during the 2024-25 season. Jakub Vrana tallied the third Capitals goal 2:49 into the second before Keegan Kolesar answered five minutes later to get Vegas back to within one. Ovechkin scored two more goals for his 31st career hat trick to cement the 5-2 win for Washington.

ATTENDANCE: 17,877

LOOKING AHEAD
Vegas heads on the road for a five-game trip starting with a matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. PT at Scotiabank Arena. Catch the action on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

