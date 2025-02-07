Vegas Breaks Through with 3-1 Win in New Jersey

The Vegas Golden Knights (32-17-6) earned their first win of their road trip with a 3-1 victory against the New Jersey Devils (30-20-6) on Thursday night at Prudential Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless first period, Nicolas Roy broke the deadlock with a breakaway goal three minutes into the second period. Midway through the frame, Shea Theodore scored his seventh goal of the season with a shot from the blueline to extend Vegas’ lead to two. Four minutes into the third period, Jack Eichel found the five-hole on New Jersey’s Jake Allen to make the score 3-0. Ondrej Palat scored a power-play goal 15:43 in the third period for New Jersey’s first goal of the game, but Vegas holds on for the 3-1 victory. Adin Hill stopped 14-of-15 shots to earn his 20th win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Nicolas Roy: Roy started the scoring for Vegas with his seventh goal of the season.

Shea Theodore: Theodore scored his seventh goal of the season and 46th point.

Jack Eichel: Eichel tallied his 19th goal of the season.

Adin Hill: Hill earned his 20th win of the season by turning aside 14-of-15 shots with a .933 save percentage.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Eight different Golden Knights tallied a point in Thursday's victory, including four defensemen.

Brayden McNabb increased to a +31 rating, putting him at the top of the league for plus/minus.

Hill’s win between the pipes marks the most wins in a single season in his career (20).

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will face the Boston Bruins for the first time this season on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT at TD Garden. Watch the game on ABC, stream on ESPN+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.