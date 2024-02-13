Traffic Alert for Saturday, February 17 Game

Closures of I-15 and Tropicana Ave. will cause delays for fans

VGK2324_Traffic-2568x1444 (2)
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

The Vegas Golden Knights caution fans attending the Saturday, February 17 game at T-Mobile Arena to plan ahead for their travel to the game, explore alternate routes and allow additional time due to construction around the arena. Both I-15 and Tropicana Ave. will be closed in both directions that day as the Nevada Department of Transportation prepares “Dropicana” for its next phase.

To help navigate these closures, fans are encouraged to:

  • Utilize live traffic apps like Waze or Apple Maps
  • Take transit options like RTC Game Day Express or M Ride
  • Consult i15Trop.com and follow @i15Trop on social media
GoldenKnights Routes 2-17 v3a

Most importantly, know that virtually every fans’ travel experience will be impacted by these closures – allow extra time and plan to arrive early and stay late! These traffic challenges won’t be insurmountable, they will just require patience. Gates will open earlier that night (6 p.m. PT) for those fans arriving early to T-Mobile Arena.

After February 19, I-15 and Tropicana Ave. will reopen (with some lane restrictions), meaning that for games beyond February 17, traffic should be similar to what fans have grown accustomed to in the past year.

