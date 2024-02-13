Traffic Alert for Saturday, February 17 Game

The Vegas Golden Knights caution fans attending the Saturday, February 17 game at T-Mobile Arena to plan ahead for their travel to the game, explore alternate routes and allow additional time due to construction around the arena. Both I-15 and Tropicana Ave. will be closed in both directions that day as the Nevada Department of Transportation prepares “Dropicana” for its next phase.
To help navigate these closures, fans are encouraged to:
- Utilize live traffic apps like Waze or Apple Maps
- Take transit options like RTC Game Day Express or M Ride
- Consult i15Trop.com and follow @i15Trop on social media