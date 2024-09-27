New Spanish-Language Website Highlights Latest LosVGK Initiatives

VEGAS (September 27, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights continued their celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with the announcement of several new LosVGK initiatives, highlighted by the launch of a Spanish-language version of vegasgoldenknights.com.

The new site is accessible by clicking “EN” or “ES” or the globe icon on the top right corner of the English site. Vegas is the first NHL team to produce a version of its website in Spanish and the second to offer two languages (joining Montreal, which has English and French).

“These are exciting steps forward for our LosVGK efforts as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and continue to build upon the momentum from our recent LosVGK en México trip,” said Vegas Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “We are confident these initiatives will help us even better serve our large and growing Hispanic and Latino fanbase.”

The LosVGK brand was introduced in October 2023 to further celebrate and engage the team’s Hispanic and Latino fanbase. Other new initiatives under the LosVGK brand include the following:

LosVGK will host six upcoming youth ball hockey clinics at Clark County School District elementary schools in predominantly Spanish-speaking parts of the Las Vegas Valley and other locations including the ball hockey rinks at Lorenzi Park and the James Boys & Girls Club.

Vegas Golden Knights home games broadcast by Scripps Sports will feature a Spanish-language call of the game utilizing the Secondary Audio Programming (SAP) function on viewers’ televisions. KnightTime+ subscribers will have access to a Spanish-language version of home broadcasts as well.

LosVGK will host the Noche de LosVGK game on November 2 at T-Mobile Arena, a rebranded Hispanic Heritage Knight that will feature a new logo and associated merchandise. Additional details on activations at Noche de LosVGK will be announced closer to the game.

LosVGK will host the 2025 Spring LATAM Classic at America First Center in Henderson. The invitational tournament will feature men’s and women’s national teams representing Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and others.

LosVGK has launched two new Spanish-language social media channels on Facebook (@losgoldenknights) and WhatsApp (@LosVGK).

Earlier this month LosVGK conducted its first international trip, a six-day visit to Mexico City, Metepec and Monterrey dubbed LosVGK en México (video recap, article). Those stops included ice and ball hockey clinics, a Fan Fest, and a day spent with pediatric patients with the Dr. Sonrisas Foundation. In total during the trip, the Vegas Golden Knights staff hosted 300 players for clinics and more than 800 fans at the Fan Fest.

In the past year the LosVGK initiative has also translated hockey instruction manuals, hosted ball hockey clinics, launched a line of merchandise at team stores and designed and installed a LosVGK mural in the city’s Arts District.

