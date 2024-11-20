Morning Skate Report: Nov. 20, 2024

The Golden Knights (11-5-2) head up to Canada to face the Toronto Maple Leafs (11-6-2) for the first time this season on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. PT at Scotiabank Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Jack Eichel extended his point streak to six games with a secondary assist on the Kolesar goal on Sunday night.

With three blocked shots against the Capitals on Nov. 17, Brayden McNabb has a team-high of 12 blocked shots in the last three games.

The Golden Knights have a record of 2-2-2 in six games played at Scotiabank Arena.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Bruce Cassidy – One win away from 400 career NHL wins

Noah Hanifin – Six points away from 300 career points

Tanner Pearson – Seven points away from 300 career points

Keegan Kolesar – Seven games away from 300 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 28 points (5G, 23A)

Mark Stone – 21 points (6G, 15A)

Ivan Barbashev – 17 points (8G, 9A)

Tomas Hertl – 16 points (7G, 9A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 14 points (2G, 12A)

Shea Theodore – 13 points (1G, 12A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the Washington Capitals on Sunday, Nov. 17, after two early goals from Washington left Vegas coming back from behind. Brett Howden and Keegan Kolesar managed to each get a goal on the board for the Golden Knights, but a hat trick from Alex Ovechkin gave the Capitals the 5-2 win.

SEASON SERIES

In their first of two matchups in the 2023-24 season, the Golden Knights fell to the Maple Leafs 7-3 on Feb. 22, 2024, at T-Mobile Arena. In their second matchup on Feb. 27, 2024, the Golden Knights retaliated with a 6-2 win at Scotiabank Arena, snapping a seven-game winning streak for the Maple Leafs. Adin Hill had a 28-save game, keeping the Maple Leafs to two goals, with William Karlsson scoring the game-winner late in the second period.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Toronto Maple Leafs sit second in the Atlantic Division with 24 points and a 11-6-2 record in the 2024-25 season. The Maple Leafs are coming off two 4-3 overtime wins against the Washington Capitals and the Edmonton Oilers and have eight wins at Scotiabank Arena so far, scoring an average of four goals per win at home. The Maple Leafs entered this season coming off a first-round playoff exit to the Boston Bruins, their seventh in eight seasons. Mitch Marner is leading Toronto in scoring with 24 points (6G, 18A), followed by William Nylander with 20 points (12G, 8A), and John Tavares with 17 points (9G, 8A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 11-5-2, 24 points

Los Angeles Kings – 10-6-3, 23 points

Calgary Flames – 10-6-3, 23 points

Edmonton Oilers – 10-8-2, 22 points

Vancouver Canucks – 9-6-3, 21 points

Seattle Kraken – 9-9-1, 19 points

Anaheim Ducks – 8-8-2, 18 points

San Jose Sharks – 6-10-4, 16 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 324th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 5-4-3 all-time record against Toronto

- Give the Golden Knights a 4-4-1 record on the road this season

KEYS TO THE GAME

Strong Start: In recent games, it took some time for the Golden Knights to heat up, coming from behind in the past few games. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy stated that he wanted the team to start strong in games instead of waiting for something to happen.

Mentality on the Map: The Golden Knights had a rocky start to road trips during the 2024-25 season but completed the Fathers Trip sweep with wins against Anaheim and Seattle. With the long road trip coming up, Vegas forward Tanner Pearson said the team needs to keep the mentality they had on the Fathers Trip to win the next few games on the road.