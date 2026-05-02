Golden Knights Punch Ticket to Second Round With 5-1 Win Over Mammoth

The Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Utah Mammoth, 5-1, in Game 6 of their First Round series on Friday night at the Delta Center. The Golden Knights won the best-of-seven series 4-2.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Brett Howden opened the scoring with 4:58 remaining in the first frame, giving the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead to close out the period. Mark Stone fed the puck to Mitch Marner, whose shot bounced off the end boards, and Howden collected the puck on the goal line, launching it behind Karel Vejmelka for the score. With 45 seconds left in the middle frame, Marner extended the Golden Knights’ edge to 2-0 with his first goal of the 2026 playoffs. Ivan Barbashev sent the puck to Marner on top of the right circle, as he fired a top-shelf slap shot past Vejmelka. Kailer Yamamoto cut Vegas’ lead in half, 2-1, at 7:41 in the final frame. Two minutes later, Colton Sissons responded with his second goal of the series, restoring the Golden Knights' two-goal advantage. Brayden McNabb ripped the puck toward the net, and Sissons fired it home off the rebound for the 3-1 lead. Marner netted his second goal of the night on a power play to add to the Golden Knights’ advantage, 4-1, with 7:51 remaining in the game. Jack Eichel fed the puck to Shea Theodore, who shot a one-timer toward the net, and Marner picked up the rebound in the slot to send it past Vejmelka. Cole Smith sealed the win over the Mammoth with an empty netter to take Game 6 in Utah. Carter Hart turned aside 22 out of 23 shots to lift the Golden Knights to a 5-1 win over Utah and send Vegas to the Second Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mitch Marner: Marner found the back of the net twice and picked up an assist in the victory, to record his first three-point night in the 2026 postseason.

Brett Howden: Howden scored the game-opening goal, picking up his fifth point (4G, 1A) in the last three games.

Cater Hart: Hart stopped 22 shots and posted a .957 save percentage to keep the Golden Knights in the lead for the whole game.

Colton Sissons: Sissons netted his second goal of the series, increasing his point total to four (2G, 2A) in six games.

Cole Smith: Smith secured the 5-1 win in an empty net goal, picking up the second postseason goal of his career.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Utah Mammoth 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Utah Mammoth 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Utah Mammoth 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Utah Mammoth 4, OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 5: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Utah Mammoth 4, 2OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 6: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Utah Mammoth 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

The Golden Knights have advanced to the Second Round for the sixth time in franchise history.

Brett Howden has recorded goals in three straight games against the Mammoth, the second-longest goal streak in the postseason as a Golden Knight.

Ivan Barbashev extended his playoff point streak to six games, totaling six points (2G, 4A) in the span.

Mark Stone tallied his 39th playoff assist as a Golden Knight, the fifth most in franchise history.

Mitch Marner netted his first and second postseason goals as a Golden Knight.

Marner recorded three points (2G, 1A) in the win, tying the most points in a series-clinching game by a Golden Knight.

The fourth line recorded a total of six goals in the last six games in the series against Utah.

The Golden Knights have advanced in 13 of their last 19 playoff series, winning 66 out of 112 total postseason games, which is tied for the most wins in the NHL since the team's first playoff run in 2017-18.

Jack Eichel tied his own record with eight total assists in a single series.

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!

Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for two days after any 2025-2026 VGK Win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will battle the Anaheim Ducks in the Second Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Games 1 and 2 will be played at T-Mobile Arena, with the official dates and times TBD.