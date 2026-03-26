Morning Skate Report: March 26, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (32-26-14) battle the Edmonton Oilers (35-28-9) on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, with puck drop set for 6:30 p.m.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Mitch Marner holds a seven-game point streak against the Oilers with 15 points (5G, 10A) in that span.

Rasmus Andersson netted his fifth power-play goal of the season on Tuesday night against the Jets.

Ivan Barbashev (20G, 30A) became the sixth Golden Knight to reach the 50-point mark, the most in the NHL.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – Two assists away from 300 assists as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Nine games away from 400 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – Four points away from 700 career points

Shea Theodore – Four points away from 400 career points

Ivan Barbashev – Six assists away from 200 career assists

Nic Dowd – Seven points away from 200 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 74 points (24G, 50A)

Mitch Marner – 70 points (19G, 51A)

Mark Stone – 62 points (21G, 41A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 58 points (34G, 24A)

Tomas Hertl – 54 points (24G, 30A)

BY THE NUMBERS

4 – Noah Hanifin has recorded four points (1G, 3A) against the Edmonton Oilers this season.

24.9 – The Golden Knights sit fifth in the league for power play percentage (24.9%).

219 – Jeremy Lauzon continues to pace all NHL defensemen with 219 hits.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell, 4-1, to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at Canada Life Centre. Kyle Connor, Alex Iafallo and Cole Perfetti all recorded goals to give Winnipeg a 3-0 advantage. Rasmus Andersson netted his 13th goal of the season on the power play to get Vegas on the board. Mark Scheifele then sealed the win for the Jets with an empty-netter to close the 4-1 win for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck turned aside 26 of the Golden Knights’ 27 shots in the victory.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights came up short in the first two games of the season series against the Edmonton Oilers. In their first meeting on Dec. 21, 2025, at Rogers Place, the Golden Knights fell, 4-3, to the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals, while Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman also found the back of the net. Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev responded with a power-play goal each. Mitch Marner then cut Vegas’ deficit to one, but the Golden Knights could not complete the third-period comeback. Despite the loss, Noah Hanifin (3A), Hertl (1G, 2A), and Marner (1G, 1A) all skated away with multi-point nights. In their second contest of the season, on March 8, at T-Mobile Arena, Vegas lost, 4-2, to the Oilers. In the loss, Hanifin netted a goal, Jack Eichel scored his first short-handed tally of the season and Marner picked up a pair of assists. Trent Frederic, Vasily Podkolzin, Leon Draisaitl, and Kasperi Kapanen all scored goals to secure the win for Edmonton.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Edmonton Oilers sit second in the Pacific Division with a record of 35-28-9 and 79 points. In their last ten games, Edmonton has gone 5-4-1, collecting 11 points. The Oilers recently closed out a four-game homestand, going 2-2-0 in that span, and began a two-game road trip on Tuesday, where they beat the Utah Mammoth, 5-2. After Thursday's game, the Oilers will return home for another four-game homestand where they will battle the Golden Knights for the final time of the regular season. Connor McDavid is second in the NHL and leads Edmonton with 118 points (40G, 78A), followed by Leon Draisaitl with 97 points (35G, 62A), and Evan Bouchard with 82 points (19G, 63A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Anaheim Ducks – 40-27-4, 84 points

Edmonton Oilers – 35-28-9, 79 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 32-26-14, 78 points

Los Angeles Kings – 28-25-18, 74 points

Seattle Kraken – 31-29-10, 72 points

San Jose Sharks – 32-31-6, 70 points

Calgary Flames – 30-34-7, 67 points

Vancouver Canucks – 21-41-8, 50 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 395th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 12-14-3 all-time record against the Oilers

- Give the Golden Knights a 7-7-1 all-time record against the Oilers at T-Mobile Arena

KEYS TO THE GAME

Limit Special Teams: The Oilers have the NHL's best power play, clicking at a 31% rate, scoring 63 goals on the man-advantage this season, while the Golden Knights have the fourth-fewest penalty minutes (539) in the league. Vegas will have to stay disciplined, limit the Oilers’ chances, and control the game at even strength.

Build Confidence: With ten games remaining in the Golden Knights’ regular season, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy wants to see the team gain their confidence back, as well as execute and finish plays. The Golden Knights need to simplify their game, gain an advantage early, and play to their strengths in Thursday’s matchup.