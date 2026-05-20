Morning Skate Report: May 20, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights travel to Colorado to battle the Avalanche in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final at Ball Arena, with puck drop set for 5 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN

Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 4:30 p.m. PT

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Vegas has recorded 14 series-clinching victories in franchise history, the most by any NHL team since the league's expansion in 2017-18.

Mitch Marner leads the league with 18 points (7G, 11A) this postseason.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored five goals in the last three games, leading the NHL with 9 playoff tallies.

Jack Eichel leads the league with 14 assists this postseason.

Brett Howden has scored three shorthanded goals this postseason, tying the NHL record for the most in a single playoff run. His eight total playoff goals are the second most in the league.

Carter Hart made 322 saves through the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which ranks second among all netminders.

Since entering the league in 2017-18, Vegas has a 2-2 record in the Western Conference Final, defeating the Winnipeg Jets (2018) and Dallas Stars (2023) to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

WATCH PARTY

The Vegas Golden Knights will host a watch party for Game 1 against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, May 20, at Lee’s Family Forum. Wednesday’s party begins at 4:00 p.m. PT, with game time set for 5:00 p.m. PT. The watch party will feature a live DJ, visits from the VGK Cast, tattoo artists, and raffle prizes, including tickets to the next Golden Knights home game. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels, and more. Lee’s Family Forum is open to all ages, and fans are encouraged to wear their favorite VGK gear.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Wednesday, May 20, 5 p.m. | Ball Arena

Game 2: Friday, May 22, 5 p.m. | Ball Arena

Game 3: Sunday, May 24, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 4: Tuesday, May 26, 6 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, May 28, 5 p.m. | Ball Arena

Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, May 30, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 1, 5 p.m. | Ball Arena

SERIES PREVIEW

After winning the Pacific Division title with a 36-29-17 record and 95 points, the Golden Knights defeated the Utah Mammoth and the Anaheim Ducks in six games in the first two rounds of the postseason. Colorado finished first in the NHL, winning the Presidents’ Trophy for the fourth time in franchise history with a record of 55-16-11 and 121 points in the 2025-26 regular season. The Avalanche’s last time in the Western Conference Final was in the 2022 postseason when they beat the Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, and finally, the Tampa Bay Lightning to win the club’s third Stanley Cup. After beating the Los Angeles Kings in four games in Round 1 and the Minnesota Wild in five games during Round 2, the Avalanche are set to meet the Golden Knights in the playoffs for the second time in the teams' history, with the winner earning a spot in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final. In their first matchup in the 2021 postseason, Colorado took the first two games before the Golden Knights won four straight to claim the Second Round series in six games. Click here for a full series preview.

REGULAR SERIES RECAP

The Golden Knights went 1-1-1 against the Colorado Avalanche, picking up three points through three games in the regular season. In their most recent matchup, Jack Eichel scored the overtime winner 1:19 into the extra frame to earn the Golden Knights' eighth playoff berth in the franchise's nine-year history. In their first outing on Oct. 31, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena, the Golden Knights lost, 4-2, to the Avalanche. After falling behind, 2-0, in the first two periods, Tomas Hertl and Mitch Marner scored third-period goals. Cale Makar sealed the win with an empty-netter to beat the Golden Knights in regulation. In their next battle on Dec. 27, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena, the Golden Knights fell, 6-5, in a shootout against the Avalanche. Vegas started hot with goals from Alexander Holtz and Ivan Barbashev to take an early 2-0 lead. Colorado pulled the score even before Ben Hutton and Brett Howden gained the two-goal lead once again to close out the middle frame. Colorado tied it once again, but Colton Sissons pulled the Golden Knights ahead with four minutes remaining in the game. With less than two minutes to go, Colorado’s Artturi Lehkonen tied the game at five to send the contest to overtime. After neither team lit the lamp in the extra frame, Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner in the fourth round to find a 6-5 victory over Vegas. In their final meeting of the regular season on April 11, the Golden Knights beat the Avalanche, 3-2, in overtime at Ball Arena. Mark Stone scored a power-play goal, and Pavel Dorofeyev netted his team-leading 36th goal. In overtime, Eichel scored his third overtime goal of the season to lift Vegas to a 3-2 playoff-clinching overtime victory against Colorado.

ROUND 2 RECAP

The Golden Knights defeated the Anaheim Ducks in six games to advance to the Western Conference Final for the first time since capturing the Stanley Cup in 2023. Vegas opened the series with a 3-1 win on home ice before Anaheim responded with a 3-1 victory of their own in Game 2 to even the series at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights answered with a commanding 6-2 win in Game 3 at Honda Center behind a historic effort from Mitch Marner, who became the first player in franchise history to post three or more points in consecutive road playoff games. Anaheim battled back with a 4-3 victory in Game 4 at home to tie the series once again, but Vegas regained momentum with a 3-2 overtime win in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena before securing the series with a 5-1 victory in Anaheim in Game 6. Brett Howden scored his third shorthanded goal of the postseason in the clinching game, tying the NHL record for most shorthanded goals in a single playoff campaign. Pavel Dorofeyev reached a career-high nine playoff goals through two rounds, while Marner paced the league with 18 postseason points (7G, 11A). During the Round 2 series, Jack Eichel contributed six assists, and Carter Hart recorded a 1.99 GAA and .935 save percentage in the crease.

VGK PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Mitch Marner – 18 points (7G, 11A)

Jack Eichel – 15 points (1G, 14A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 11 points (9G, 2A)

Brett Howden – 10 points (8G, 2A)

Shea Theodore – 9 points (4G, 5A)

Ivan Barbashev – 9 points (3G, 6A)

COL PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Nathan MacKinnon – 13 points (7G, 6A)

Martin Necas – 11 points (1G, 10A)

Gabriel Landeskog – 8 points (3G, 5A)

Devon Toews – 8 points (2G, 6A)

AROUND THE NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche (Series tied, 0-0)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens (Series tied, 0-0)

KEYS TO THE GAME

Start On The Right Foot: Head Coach John Tortorella says the Golden Knights need to start the series with a strong mental mindset and rely on their veteran confidence. The Golden Knights had a slower start in each of their first two series, tonight Vegas has to dictate the tempo early, play responsible defense throughout the series, and avoid giving Colorado easy opportunities off the rush.

Stay Disciplined: Discipline will be critical in this matchup, as the Avalanche can quickly capitalize on mistakes and special teams opportunities. Vegas must stay composed emotionally and avoid unnecessary penalties that could shift momentum in Colorado’s favor. Tortorella stressed the importance of staying focused, as well as not allowing frustration or momentum swings to take the group out of their game.