Vegas Golden Knights to Host Official Watch Party at UnCommons for Game 2

VEGAS (May 21, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights will host a watch party for Game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, May 22, at UnCommons.

Friday’s party begins at 4:00 p.m. PT, with game time set for 5:00 p.m. PT. The watch party will feature a live DJ, visits from the VGK Cast and raffle prizes, including tickets to the next Golden Knights home game. UnCommons will be offering specialty cocktails, food & beverage offerings and discounts to guests. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels, and more. UnCommons is open to all ages, and fans are encouraged to wear their favorite VGK gear. Those who plan to attend should bring blankets and chairs for seating.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.