Morning Skate Report: May 1, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Utah Mammoth on Friday for Game 6 of the First Round series at Delta Center at 7 p.m. PT, with a 3-2 series lead.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

TV National: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Brett Howden netted his third career playoff overtime game winner in Game 5 on Wednesday, the most in Golden Knights franchise history.

Pavel Dorofeyev recorded his first career postseason hat trick and has tallied four goals over the last two games.

Shea Theodore added a goal and an assist in Game 5 and has three points over the last two games (2G, 1A).

Vegas has a 7-1 all-time series record when taking a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

WATCH PARTY

Tailgate Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino will host its debut event, an official Vegas Golden Knights watch party for Game 6, on Friday. Doors will open at 6 p.m. PT, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. PT. Mandalay Bay is an Official Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The party will feature a live DJ, appearances by the VGK Cast, and raffle prizes including tickets to the next Golden Knights home game. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels, and more. All fans wearing VGK gear will receive complimentary admission. Please note that Tailgate Beach Club is a 21-and-older venue.

Complimentary parking is available outside the venue on a first-come, first-served basis. Paid parking is available at Mandalay Bay.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Utah Mammoth 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Utah Mammoth 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Utah Mammoth 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Utah Mammoth 4, OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 5: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Utah Mammoth 4, 2OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 6: Friday, May 1 – 7 p.m. PT | Delta Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 3 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights stormed back from a late third-period deficit to defeat the Mammoth, 5-4, in double overtime on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena to take a 3-2 First Round series lead. Pavel Dorofeyev completed a hat trick with under a minute left in regulation to force overtime after Utah had taken a 4-3 lead, and Brett Howden delivered the winner in the second extra frame, stripping the puck in the defensive zone and beating Karel Vejmelka to the far corner for a shorthanded tally at 5:28. Carter Hart was steady throughout and came up big late, stopping 34-of-38 shots and turning aside all 12 attempts across both overtime periods.

VEGAS SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 8 points (1G, 7A)

Ivan Barbashev – 5 points (2G, 3A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 4 points (4G)

Brett Howden – 4 points (3G, 1A)

Mark Stone – 4 points (2G, 2A)

Noah Hanifin – 4 points (4A)

Mitch Marner – 4 points (4A)

UTAH SCORING LEADERS

Dylan Guenther – 5 points (3G, 2A)

Lawson Crouse – 5 points (3G, 2A)

Clayton Keller – 5 points (1G, 4A)

MacKenzie Weegar – 4 points (2G, 2A)

Nick Schmaltz – 4 points (1G, 3A)

Kailer Yamamoto – 4 points (4A)

Mikhail Sergachev – 4 points (4A)

BY THE NUMBERS

11 – Jack Eichel's two assists in Game 5 gave him 11 multi-assist playoff games as a Golden Knight, the most in franchise history.

40 – Eichel moved into a tie for second in Vegas postseason history with 40 career playoff assists, equal to William Karlsson and behind Shea Theodore (51) and Reilly Smith (51).

76 – Mark Stone set a new franchise record with 76 postseason points as a Golden Knight.

AROUND THE NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth (Vegas leads, 3-2)

Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings (Colorado wins, 4-0)

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers (Anaheim wins, 4-2)

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars (Minnesota wins, 4-2)

Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres (Buffalo leads, 3-2)

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Montreal leads, 3-2)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators (Carolina wins, 4-0)

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Philadelphia wins, 4-2)

KEYS TO THE GAME

Control the Neutral Zone: Utah's speed up front makes them dangerous in transition, and both of their third-period goals in Game 5 came off the rush. The Golden Knights will need to be disciplined with the puck through the neutral zone, using their structure and physicality between the blue lines to take away time and space before the Mammoth can generate speed. Limiting odd-man rushes and keeping Utah to the outside will be critical to shutting down their most dangerous weapon in an elimination game on home ice.

Get to the Net: After Game 5, Pavel Dorofeyev said "good things happen when you go to the blue paint" and his late equalizer in Game 5 came directly from battling for position in front and being in an opportunistic spot. With Utah's season on the line, Karel Vejmelka will be asked to make big saves. Getting bodies around the blue paint early will test him, disrupt his sightlines, and give the Golden Knights the best chance to grab an early lead and put the Mammoth on their heels.