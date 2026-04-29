Morning Skate Report: April 29, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights return home on Wednesday to battle the Utah Mammoth in Game 5 of the First Round series at T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+, HBOMAX

TV National: TNT, truTV

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Shea Theodore netted his first career overtime playoff goal to seal the 5-4 Game 4 victory over Utah on Monday.

Theodore became the first Golden Knights defenseman to record an overtime postseason goal.

Brett Howden scored his first career shorthanded playoff goal in Game 4 on Monday.

All four goal scorers on Monday night recorded their first of the series, including Pavel Dorofeyev, Howden (2G), Cole Smith and Theodore.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

FAN ACTIVATIONS

Fans at T-Mobile Arena will all receive exclusive gold battle towels for each game, featuring the Forged in Gold theme. Game 5 is presented by AXS. Before each home game, Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations, including face painters, tattoo artists, partner stations, food and beverage options and an additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and appearances from the VGK Cast, which will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before puck drop. Doors open to the public 75 minutes before game time.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Utah Mammoth 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Utah Mammoth 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Utah Mammoth 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Utah Mammoth 4, OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 5: Wednesday, April 29 – 7 p.m. PT | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 6: Friday, May 1 – 7 p.m. PT | Delta Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 3 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights beat the Mammoth, 5-4, in overtime on Monday in Game 4 of the First Round series at Delta Center. Pavel Dorofeyev found the back of the net one minute into the game, while Brett Howden and Cole Smith extended Vegas’ lead to three. Nick Schmaltz, Ian Cole, Michael Carcone and Clayton Keller all scored goals to give Utah a 4-3 edge, but Howden netted his second goal of the game to bring Vegas even and send the game to overtime. With less than one minute remaining in the overtime session, Shea Theodore scored the game-winning goal for a 5-4 final, which tied the series. Jack Eichel (3A) and Howden (2G, 1A) skated away with three-point nights and picked up the helpers on Theodore's goal. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots, including all nine faced in overtime, to lift the Golden Knights to their second win of the series.

VEGAS SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 6 points (1G, 5A)

Ivan Barbashev – 4 points (2G, 2A)

Noah Hanifin – 4 points (4A)

Mark Stone – 3 points (2G, 1A)

Brett Howden – 3 points (2G, 1A)

Colton Sissons – 3 points (1G, 2A)

Cole Smith – 3 points (1G, 2A)

Mitch Marner – 3 points (3A)

UTAH SCORING LEADERS

Lawson Crouse – 4 points (2G, 2A)

Dylan Guenther – 4 points (2G, 2A)

MacKenzie Weegar – 3 points (2G, 1A)

Logan Cooley – 3 points (2G, 1A)

Nick Schmaltz – 3 points (1G, 2A)

Clayton Keller – 3 points (1G, 2A)

Mikhail Sergachev – 3 points (3A)

Kailer Yamamoto – 3 points (3A)

BY THE NUMBERS

1 – Cole Smith netted his first career playoff goal in the win over Utah on Monday.

3 – Jack Eichel tallied his third playoff game with three assists, the most ever by a Golden Knight.

4 – Brett Howden notched his fourth multi-goal game of the postseason, which is the third most in the club’s history.

10 – Eichel recorded his tenth multi-assist playoff game as a Golden Knight, moving into a tie with Shea Theodore for the most in franchise history.

AROUND THE NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth (Series tied, 2-2)

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche (Colorado wins, 4-0)

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers (Anaheim leads, 3-2)

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars (Minnesota leads, 3-2)

Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Carolina wins, 4-0)

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Philadelphia leads, 3-2)

Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres (Buffalo leads, 3-2)

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Series tied, 2-2)

KEYS TO THE GAME

True to Your Identity: A key part in taking a 3-0 lead in Monday’s game was the Golden Knights’ ability to limit shots and chances. This is a skill the team has had all year, finishing the regular season with the second-fewest shots (24.4) allowed in the NHL. While Carter Hart stopped all nine overtime chances from the Mammoth, continuing to limit Utah’s offensive pressure will be essential for the Golden Knights to establish an edge in Game 5.

One Game at a Time: Head Coach John Tortorella emphasized the importance of keeping the game plan simple and focusing on what is needed to win the next game. Tortorella believes that a strong mindset can shape the way the group plays, so the Golden Knights need to stay mentally composed through all stretches of the game, while playing direct and disciplined from start to finish.