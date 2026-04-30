Best of Vegas Golden Knights Quotes from Game 5 vs. Utah Mammoth

Brett Howden was the Round 1 Game 5 hero for the second consecutive season, scoring a shorthanded goal in the second overtime to give Vegas a 3-2 series edge against Utah on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Here's what some of the players and Head Coach John Tortorella had to say following the 5-4 victory.

Howden on the veteran mindset of the group…

I think it just speaks volumes to the group that we have stayed resilient. I think it just shows the maturity of our group, the leadership. We have a lot of guys with a lot of experience, and I feel like there's a sense of calmness in our locker room and on the bench in those situations. We've done it two games in a row now, and obviously, there are some things that we would like to clean up there, but I think it just speaks a lot to the locker room that we have.

Howden on his game-winning shorthanded goal in double overtime…

I kind of blacked out there. Mitch Marner had a close chance right after the faceoff. It kind of just rolled off his stick, and then went to the corner and just stayed resilient on it. Mitch did a good job of getting a stick in there, interrupting the play, and it kind of popped out. I just tried to get a shot, and kind of blacked out after that.

Jack Eichel on Pavel Dorofeyev's big moments of the game...

That was a huge game by him. Obviously, he gets the opening goal, and then it's a huge goal first and the second, and then he's able to find the equalizer late in the third. He’s a huge part of our team, and it was awesome to see him find the back of the net a few times. It seems like he's been playing pretty well these last few nights, and great to see him get rewarded. He's a huge part of our group.

Eichel on the team’s ability to lift each other to a victory...

You're killing a penalty in the second overtime. It's do or die at that moment, and we got a couple of chances, and it's a huge goal by Howden. I thought our penalty kill was huge for us all night, and the best part of your PK needs to be your goaltender. [Hart] made some huge saves, some key ones, and it was great to see us find a way to win.

Head Coach John Tortorella on Carter Hart's mental strength…

I've just watched him grow. It's such a unique position, you're kind of on an island out there in a team sport. It's the most important position in the game. I think he has a good mental toughness about him, and when he's playing really well, he knows he is, but he doesn't get caught up in it. When he has a struggle or some bad minutes, I think he's able to put it away, and that's what a goalie has to do. And don't kid yourself, he made some huge saves tonight at key times.

Tortorella on Dorofeyev’s performance…

It’s a big part of playoff hockey, protecting your blue and getting to the other blue. So, you have to continue to get there, and the puck seems to find him when he's on his game. I thought he's done a really good job of the battles, too, as far as battling the puck. So, you do stuff on the other part of the game, and I think you get rewarded in the strength of your game.

Dorofeyev on his hat trick and keys to closing out the series…

I was so fired up and yeah, good things happen when you go to the blue paint. Just stay consistent, stick to the plan, and keep the foot on the gas.