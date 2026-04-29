Tailgate Beach Club Debuts with Official Golden Knights Game 6 Watch Party

VEGAS (April 29, 2026) – Tailgate Beach Club will officially debut Friday, May 1 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, kicking off with an official Vegas Golden Knights Game 6 watch party against the Utah Mammoth.

Friday’s party will begin one hour before puck drop, with the official game time set for 7 pm. PT. The watch party will feature a live DJ, visits from the VGK Cast, and raffle prizes, including tickets to the next Golden Knights home game. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels, and more.

Fans will have an exclusive first look at the new property with an immersive Golden Knights gameday experience. Tailgate Beach Club is a new and exciting Las Vegas sports pool club built for high-energy fan culture, major watch parties, and all-day social experiences. Located at Mandalay Bay across from Allegiant Stadium, the venue blends a day club atmosphere with a true sports viewing environment, including large format LED screens, cabanas, bungalows, and signature programming designed to keep fans engaged beyond game time.

At Tailgate Beach Club, all fans wearing VGK gear will receive complimentary admission. Fans are reminded that Tailgate Beach Club is a 21-and-older venue. Complimentary parking will be available outside of the venue, but it is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Paid parking is available at Mandalay Bay. Mandalay Bay is an Official Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT TAILGATE BEACH CLUB

Located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and directly across from Allegiant Stadium, Tailgate Beach Club puts you at the heart of Las Vegas sports, just steps from Michelob ULTRA Arena and the future home of the Athletics. The space features two premium bungalows, 25 cabanas, and room for up to 2,000 guests, with over 125 feet of LED screens so you can catch every game, every play, every moment. It's an electrifying poolside environment built for massive events, nonstop energy, and unforgettable experiences from open to close.

ABOUT MANDALAY BAY

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is set on 120 lush acres featuring Mandalay Bay Beach, a tropical pool paradise with real sand. The Michelob ULTRA Arena, award-winning restaurants, exhilarating entertainment, unique shopping, Shark Reef Aquarium and the 2-million-square-foot convention center combine to make Mandalay Bay a captivating Las Vegas resort destination. The resort offers three distinct hotel experiences: Mandalay Bay with 3,211 luxurious rooms and suites reflecting a modern tropical ambiance; Four Seasons Hotel, offering 424 rooms and suites; and the luxury all-suite W Las Vegas. Mandalay Bay is operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit mandalaybay.com, call toll free at (877) 632-7800, or find us on Instagram, Facebook and X.