Morning Skate Report: Jan. 17, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-12-3) face the Carolina Hurricanes (26-16-3) for the second and final time this season on Friday at 4 p.m. PT at Lenovo Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Vegas is 6-8-1 against Eastern Conference teams and 2-5-0 against Metropolitan Division teams this season.

Five players recorded have 30 or more points in the 2024-25 season: Jack Eichel (54), Mark Stone (39), Shea Theodore (36), Tomas Hertl (31), and Ivan Barbashev (30).

Pavel Dorofeyev recorded his first career hat trick on Tuesday’s loss against the Nashville Predators. Dorofeyev has six points (5G, 1A) in his last two games.

Tomas Hertl and Mark Stone both hold three-game point streaks.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Alex Pietrangelo – One game away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Five points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb – Seven assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Victor Olofsson – One goal away from 100 career goals

Victor Olofsson – One assist away from 100 career assists

Victor Olofsson – Two points away from 200 career points

Brett Howden – Five games away from 400 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 54 points (11G, 43A)

Mark Stone – 39 points (12G, 27A)

Shea Theodore – 36 points (4G, 32A)

Tomas Hertl – 31 points (12G, 19A)

Ivan Barbashev – 30 points (15G, 15A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 27 points (19G, 8A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 21 points (3G, 18A)

Brett Howden – 21 points (15G, 6A)

Noah Hanifin – 21 points (6G, 15A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the Nashville Predators, 5-3, at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night. Nashville scored four goals before Vegas made a run for the comeback with three goals from Pavel Dorofeyev, securing his first career hat trick. Tomas Hertl and Victor Olofsson notched two points on the scoresheet with two assists each.

SEASON SERIES

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes met on Nov. 11 at T-Mobile Arena, where the Hurricanes topped the Golden Knights, 5-2. Carolina scored four goals in the first two periods, and Jack Eichel responded with an unassisted goal at the beginning of the third period. The Hurricanes retaliated with an empty net goal, and Ivan Barbashev scored for Vegas with 13 seconds remaining.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Carolina Hurricanes hold a 26-16-3 record, with a home record of 17-5-1. They are third in the Metropolitan Division and have won seven of their last 10 home games. Martin Necas leads Carolina with 51 points (16G, 35A), followed by Sebastian Aho with 44 (13G, 31A), and Andrei Svechnikov with 32 (15G, 17A). Pyotr Kochetkov is on top for the Hurricanes goaltenders with a 16-9-0 record and a .901 save percentage.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 29-12-3, 61 points

Edmonton Oilers – 28-13-3, 59 points

Los Angeles Kings – 24-12-5, 53 points

Calgary Flames – 21-15-7, 49 points

Vancouver Canucks – 19-14-10, 48 points

Anaheim Ducks – 18-21-5, 41 points

Seattle Kraken – 19-23-3, 41 points

San Jose Sharks – 14-26-6, 34 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 342nd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 6-5-3 all-time record against Carolina

- Give the Golden Knights a 12-5-3 record on the road this season

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Ready to Play: The Golden Knights started slow in their previous game against Nashville but got back in the game with Dorofeyev's hat trick. Vegas didn't complete the comeback, and Alex Pietrangelo noted that the team needed to find a way to conserve energy while still showing up ready to play for games.

Withstand Adversity: Tomas Hertl and Bruce Cassidy have commented on the Golden Knights' resiliency, emphasizing that the team is never truly out of a game and always finds a way to fight back. The Vegas Golden Knights often find themselves in challenging situations but consistently manage to regroup, battle hard, and return stronger in the next period or game.