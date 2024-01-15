Morning Skate Report: Jan. 15, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (24-14-5) continue their homestand as they take on the Nashville Predators (24-18-1) on Monday at 3 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

Streaming: KnightTime+

NOTES

The Golden Knights and Predators face off for the first time this season in Monday's matchup.

Vegas is 3-7-0 in its last 10 outings while Nashville is 5-4-1.

Jonathan Marchessault will skate in his 600th career game against the Predators.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb –one point away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Zach Whitecloud – one point away from 50 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Michael Amadio – one goal away from 50 career goals

Jonathan Marchessault – one game away from 600 career games

Alex Pietrangelo - 10 games away from 1,000 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 44 points (19G, 25A)

Mark Stone – 41 points (12G, 29A)

William Karlsson – 32 points (15G, 17A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 29 points (17G, 12A)

Chandler Stephenson - 20 points (7G, 13A)

Ivan Barbashev - 19 points (9G, 10A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the Calgary Flames, 3-1, on Saturday at T-Mobile. The Flames scored three straight before Chandler Stephenson netted the only goal for the Golden Knights.

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights posted a 2-0-1 record against the Predators during the 2022-23 regular season. Meeting first on Dec. 31 in Vegas, the Golden Knights took home the 5-4 victory in overtime. Goals from Keegan Kolesar, Michael Amadio, Rielly Smith, and Chandler Stephenson were matched by the Predators to send it to extra time. VGK defenseman Nicolas Hague potted the game winner 2:04 into the frame to secure the two points for the Golden Knights and the series advantage. Vegas earned another win against the Predators in Febuary as they skated to a 5-1 win at Bridgestone Arena. Despite letting up the first goal to Nashville, the Golden Knights scored five straight, including an empty netter assisted by goaltender Adin Hill, to cruise to the win. In their final meeting on April 4, Alex Pietrangelo scored two goals in a 3-2 overtime loss for the Golden Knights at Bridgestone Arena.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

After taking down the Dallas Stars on the road and the New York Islanders at home, the Nashville Predators look to earn their third straight win in Monday's matchup. The 24-18-1 Predators sit firmly at fourth in the Central Division and hold the number one wild card spot in the Western Conference. A win at T-Mobile Arena would put them four points ahead of the hot-handed Edmonton Oilers. Filip Forsberg leads the club with 48 points (22G, 26A) is tied for 10th in the league in goals scored. Ryan O'Rielly is close behind with 38 (16G, 22A) and holds the third spot for power play goals scored this season with 10. Goaltender Juuse Saros has had the lion's share of the clubs starts with 33, posted a 3.02 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage, and looks to add to his win count of 17 on Monday.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 292nd win in franchise history

-Give the Golden Knights 55 points on the season

-Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Predators to 10-5-1

KEYS TO THE GAME

Willpower: "Will around the front of the net. Slot battle. We took care of that against Boston...We didn't do that tonight," said head coach Bruce Cassidy after the loss to Calgary. The Golden Knights have to really want it to get to the puck past Nashville and their level of resolve will be a big factor in this matchup.

New Blood: Brendan Brisson is expected to make his NHL debut against the Predators on Monday. He will be the third VGK first round draft pick to play for the team that drafted him. With injuries up and down the line up, Brisson looks to make contributions wherever he can and help the Golden Knights secure a win.