Morning Skate Report: Jan. 14, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-11-3) hit the road for the first game of a three-game road trip against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT at Bridgestone Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Watch Party: Diablo’s Cantina at Luxor at 5 p.m. PT

NOTES

Vegas is 23-3-2 against Western Conference teams and 9-1-1 against Central Division teams this season.

With two assists in Sunday’s win against Minnesota, Shea Theodore hit the 30-assist mark for the sixth straight season and became the fourth player in franchise history to record 70 multi-point games.

Three defensemen (Theodore, Noah Hanifin, and Alex Pietrangelo) have 20+ points for the Golden Knights.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Alex Pietrangelo – Two games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Six points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb – Seven assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Victor Olofsson – One goal away from 100 career goals

Victor Olofsson – Three assists away from 100 career assists

Victor Olofsson – Four points away from 200 career points

Brett Howden – Six games away from 400 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 54 points (11G, 43A)

Mark Stone – 38 points (12G, 26A)

Shea Theodore – 35 points (4G, 31A)

Ivan Barbashev – 30 points (15G, 15A)

Tomas Hertl – 29 points (12G, 17A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 24 points (16G, 8A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 21 points (3G, 18A)

Brett Howden – 21 points (15G, 6A)

Noah Hanifin – 21 points (6G, 15A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights improved to a league-best home record of 18-6-0 when they defeated the Minnesota Wild, 4-1, on Sunday evening at T-Mobile Arena. Minnesota’s lone goal was scored by Ryan Hartman 12:09 into the first period for a 1-0 lead. Vegas responded in the second period as Pavel Dorofeyev scored his first power-play goal of the night to even the score. The Golden Knights exploded for three goals in the third period. Keegan Kolesar tallied his tenth goal of the season four minutes into the third period to give Vegas the lead. Ten minutes later, Tomas Hertl netted a goal, and Dorofeyev sealed the win with his second power-play goal of the night. Adin Hill turned aside 15 of 16 shots to earn the victory in net.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

Vegas held a record of 1-1-1 in the 2023-24 season against the Predators. The Golden Knights defeated the Predators, 4-1, in the first matchup of the season on Jan. 15, 2024, at T-Mobile Arena. Mark Stone recorded a hat trick in the victory, and Pavel Dorofeyev tallied a two-point night in the win. The second meeting favored Nashville with a score of 5-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 20, 2024. Alex Pietrangelo (1G) and Nicolas Roy (1A) each continued their point streak against the Predators in the loss. Vegas jumped to a 4-1 lead in the final matchup of the season on Mar. 26, 2024 at Bridgestone Arena, but was defeated in overtime with the game winner scored by Nashville’s Roman Josi.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Nashville Predators will continue their five-game homestand on Tuesday as they host Vegas for the first time this season. Nashville enters the matchup on a two-game losing streak after falling to the Winnipeg Jets, 5-2, and the Washington Capitals, 4-1. The Predators sit at seventh place in the Central Division with a record of 13-22-7 and 33 points. Filip Forsberg leads Nashville with 35 points (11G, 24A), followed by Jonathan Marchessault with 31 points (14G, 17A), and Roman Josi with 28 points (8G, 20A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights –29-11-3, 61 points

Edmonton Oilers – 27-13-3, 57 points

Los Angeles Kings – 24-11-5, 53 points

Calgary Flames – 21-14-7, 49 points

Vancouver Canucks – 19-13-10, 48 points

Anaheim Ducks – 18-20-5, 41 points

Seattle Kraken – 18-23-3, 39 points

San Jose Sharks – 13-26-6, 32 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 342nd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights an 11-6-2 all-time record against Nashville

- Give the Golden Knights a 12-5-3 record on the road this season

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Solid Ground: Head coach Bruce Cassidy and multiple players have stated that this team focuses on having a strong defensive foundation. Specifically, Cassidy mentioned that the defense has not wavered even when the games are going in favor of the opponent. Strong defense leads to strong offense and Vegas knows that motto very well.

Step Up: After Sunday’s win, Hertl stated that the reason Vegas is one of the best teams in the league is because players throughout the entire lineup step up and show out in crucial moments of a game. He mentioned that the team is strong on the ice which can be accredited to the solid team chemistry that flows through the lineup.