Morning Skate Report: Dec. 9, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (17-5-5) finish out their road trip against the Dallas Stars (14-7-3) on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Saturday's game is the third meeting of the season between Vegas and Dallas.

The Golden Knights hold a 2-0-0 record against the Stars this season with one shootout win and one overtime victory.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Chandler Stephenson – two points away from 200 points as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson – two assists away from 200 assists as a Golden Knight

William Carrier – five points away from 100 as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Zach Whitecloud – one game away from 200 career games; four points away from 50 career points

William Carrier – two games away from 400 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 30 points (12G, 18A)

William Karlsson – 25 points (12G, 13A)

Mark Stone – 22 points (7G, 15A)

Shea Theodore – 18 points (4G, 14A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 18 points (12G, 6A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights went into St. Louis and came out with the 6-3 victory on Monday. Zach Whitecloud tallied his first goal of the season to open the scoring. With Whitecloud's goal, every player who has skated for Vegas this season has recorded a goal (23). The Blues responded with three goals in the first period to pull ahead 3-1 heading into the second. Five straight tallies from the Golden Knights completed the comeback and secured the two points. Jack Eichel potted his 12th of the season and extended his goal streak to four games, the longest of his career. Jonathan Marchessault got on the scoresheet next with the game-tying goal and his 12th of the season. Keegan Kolesar found the back of the net for his fifth point of the year and Michael Amadio followed that up with a tally to make it 5-3 and improve upon his team-leading +11. William Karlsson scored the Golden Knights sixth and final goal on an empty net to tie the team-leading 12-goal mark with just 12 seconds left in the contest.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Dallas Stars own a 15-7-3 record coming into Saturday's matchup and second place in the Central Division. In their most recent outing, the Stars defeated the Washington Capitals in a 5-4 shootout. Matt Duchene earned a poitn in his 1000th game and Jason Robertson won it for Dallas in the shootout with the only sucessful attempt. The Stars are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games including a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 22. Joe Pavelski leads the club with 25 points (11G, 14A) as Robertson and Roope Hintz sit close behind with 24 and 22 points, respectivly. The Stars have the fourth-ranked penalty kill in the league with 86.9 and convert on the power-play 24.7% of the time (8th).

SEASON SERIES

Vegas and Dallas will square off for the third and final time during the regular season on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Knights have won each matchup this season, though the Stars have secured one point in each game. In their first meeting on Oct. 17, Vegas received goals from Kaedan Korczak and William Karlsson in regulation before Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault provided goals in a shootout to secure a 3-2 victory for the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas picked up another win on Nov. 22 at American Airlines Center as Jack Eichel buried an overtime winner to lift the Golden Knights to a 2-1 triumph. Michael Amadio also scored for the Golden Knights in their last win against the Stars.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 286th win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Stars to 11-3-3

-Give the Vegas a season sweep of Dallas in 2023-24

KEYS TO THE GAME

Found Identity: The Golden Knights have earned at least one point in each of their last six games. When asked about it, VGK forward Keegan Kolesar said, "We've found our game, right?...It's north-south hockey, we're supporting each other, we're playing heavy, and we are taking advantage of when we get our opportunites." That identity is what will earn them another two points against the Stars.

Dad Magic: The Golden Knights are 8-0-1 all-time on the Dad's trip. With a huge 6-3 comeback win in St. Louis on Monday with the dads in the building, Vegas needs to take their momentum and their Dad Magic into this Dallas matchup.