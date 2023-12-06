Morning Skate Report: Dec. 6, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-5) take on the St. Louis Blues (13-10-1) for the second time this season on Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT at Enterprise Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting of the season between Vegas and St. Louis.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Chandler Stephenson – three points away from 200 points as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson – three assists away from 200 assists as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Michael Amadio – one point away from 100 career points

Jonathan Marchessault – one goal away from 200 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 28 points (11G, 17A)

William Karlsson – 23 points (11G, 12A)

Mark Stone – 21 points (7G, 14A)

Shea Theodore – 18 points (4G, 14A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 17 points (11G, 6A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights lost to the St. Louis Blues, 2-1, in the first game of the home-and-home on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. With twenty seconds left in the first, Alexey Toropchenko opened scoring for the night with his fifth goal of the season, putting the Blues up 1-0. After a scoreless second period for both teams, Jack Eichel got the Golden Knights on the board with a powerplay goal, tying the game at 1-1. Regulation ended with the score still 1-1 and the game headed to overtime. Thirty-eight seconds into overtime, Pavel Buchnevich netted his ninth of the season and won the game for the Blues, 2-1.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The St. Louis Blues hold a record of 13-10-1 (27 points) and sit fifth in the Central Division heading into Wednesday’s matchup. This will be the second game of the home-and-home for the Blues. Their most recent game against the Vegas Golden Knights saw them win 2-1 in overtime with goals from Alexey Toropchenko and Pavel Buchnevich. Robert Thomas (8G, 16A) and Buchnevich (9G, 10A) lead the team in points with 24 and 19 respectively.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

-Mark the 285th win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Blues to 13-9-1

KEYS TO THE GAME

Execution: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy believes the team’s execution could be better. He wants to see the team execute better heading into the rematch against St. Louis and through better execution be able to score first. St. Louis is 12-0 when they score first and 0-11 when they don’t score first so if Vegas can score first, the outcome may be better.

Dad Energy: Wednesday’s game against St. Louis marks the start of the dad’s trip for Vegas. The dads need to bring their energy as they head into rematches against St. Louis and Dallas.