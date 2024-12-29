Morning Skate Report: Dec. 29, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (24-8-3) kick off their four-game homestand as they host the Calgary Flames (17-11-7) for the second time this season on Sunday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights are 19-3-2 against Western Conference opponents this season.

The Golden Knights are riding a five-game win streak for the first time this season.

Jack Eichel is tied for second in the NHL with 37 assists and tied for ninth with 47 points entering Sunday's action.

Vegas owns a league-leading +28 third-period goal differential.

All fans in attendance on Sunday will receive a Vegas Golden Knights poker chip courtesy of Atomic Golf.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – One game away from 200 games as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Three goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Five games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Tanner Pearson – Two points away from 300 career points

Victor Olofsson – Three goals away from 100 career goals

Victor Olofsson – Three assists away from 100 career assists

Mark Stone – Four points away from 600 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 47 points (10G, 37A)

Ivan Barbashev – 30 points (15G, 15A)

Mark Stone – 30 points (8G, 22A)

Shea Theodore – 28 points (4G, 24A)

Tomas Hertl – 24 points (10G, 14A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 19 points (13G, 6A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 19 points (3G, 16A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights celebrated their return from the holiday break with a lively 6-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night at SAP Center. Noah Hanifin scored in the first period and Mark Stone found the back of the net in the second, but Vegas trailed, 3-2, heading into the third period. The Golden Knights broke the game open in the final frame as Brayden McNabb, Eichel, Pavel Dorofeyev and Brett Howden each potted a goal to help the Golden Knights skate to the 6-3 win. Alex Pietrangelo picked up three assists in the win while Eichel (1G, 1A), Howden (1G, 1A), Stone (1G, 1A), McNabb (1G, 1A) and Victor Olofsson (2A) each had multi-point efforts. McNabb and Eichel scored shorthanded goals just 23 seconds apart to mark the third-fastest consecutive goals for the Golden Knights this season. It also marked the first time in VGK history that the team scored twice on the same penalty kill.

SEASON SERIES

The Vegas Golden Knights delivered a dominant 5-0 shutout victory in their first matchup against the Calgary Flames this season on Oct. 28 at T-Mobile Arena. Keegan Kolesar (2G, 1A) and Nicolas Roy (1G, 2A) led the way with three points each in the win as Vegas extended its home win streak to seven games. Pietrangelo potted his first goal of the season while Stone scored his fifth goal of the season. Adin Hill registered the eigth shutout of his career in the win as he turned aside all 16 shots he faced. Eichel's assist on Stone's second-period goal helped him become the fastest player in Golden Knights history to record 100 points with the club.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Calgary enters Sunday's game in fifth place in the Pacific Division with a 17-11-7 record and 41 points. The Flames are coming off a 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night at SAP Center and have picked up at least one point in each of their last five contests (3-0-2). Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice on Saturday night to extend his team-leading points total to 27 (15G, 12A). Nazem Kadri (13G, 12A) and Connor Zary (8G, 12A) are the only other Flames to reach the 20-point mark so far this season. Dustin Wolf leads all NHL rookie goals with 11 wins and two shutouts.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 24-8-3, 51 points

Los Angeles Kings – 20-10-5, 45 points

Edmonton Oilers – 21-11-3, 45 points

Vancouver Canucks – 17-10-8, 42 points

Calgary Flames – 17-11-7, 41 points

Seattle Kraken – 16-19-2, 34 points

Anaheim Ducks – 13-17-4, 30 points

San Jose Sharks – 11-22-6, 28 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 337th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 15-8-1 overall record against Calgary

- Give the Golden Knights a 15-3-0 record at home this season

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Grow Your Game: Kolesar said after practice on Saturday that the team is continuously identifying areas for growth. To extend the team's season-long five-game win streak, Vegas will look to keep growing its game.

Attack Mentality: Head coach Bruce Cassidy has emphasized the importance of controlled aggression in the team's ability to apply pressure and create scoring opportunities. The Golden Knights will look to continue what they did well in Friday's 6-3 win against the Sharks.