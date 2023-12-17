Morning Skate Report: Dec. 17, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights (20-6-5) take on the Ottawa Senators (11-14-0) for the first time this season on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTESSunday’s game is the first meeting of the season between Vegas and Ottawa.

The Golden Knights are 2-1-0 in their four-game homestand heading into the final matchup.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – one game away from 250 games played as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Zach Whitecloud – one point away from 50 career points

Michael Amadio – two goals away from 50 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 34 points (13G, 21A)

Mark Stone – 29 points (10G, 19A)

William Karlsson – 28 points (13G, 15A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 23 points (14G, 9A)

Shea Theodore – 18 points (4G, 14A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-2, on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel both found the back of the net for the Golden Knights, but the Sabres scored four straight goals in the third period to break the tie game and extend their lead to five, ultimately leading to their win.

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights posted a 2-0-0 record against the Senators during the 2022-23 regular season. Vegas and Ottawa met for the first time on Nov. 3, 2022, in Ottawa, with the Golden Knights winning the game 5-4 after Mark Stone, Reilly Smith, Zach Whitecloud, Chandler Stephenson and William Carrier all scored. The teams met for a second time weeks later on Nov. 23, 2022, in Vegas, with Vegas netting a 4-1 win. Stone and Carrier continued their scoring streak against Ottawa with William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also getting on the board.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Ottawa Senators hold a record of 11-14-0 (22 points) and sit eighth in the Atlantic Division heading into Sunday’s matchup. This will be the third of five games on the road for the Senators. Their most recent matchup against the Dallas Stars saw them lose 5-4 with goals scored by Travis Hamonic, Drake Batherson and Josh Norris. Tim Stutzle (6G, 22A) and Claude Giroux (9G, 15A) lead the team in points with 28 and 24 respectively.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 288th win in franchise history

- Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Senators to 9-1-0

KEYS TO THE GAME

Puck Management: After the 5-2 loss to Buffalo, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy believes puck management needs to improve. Heading into the matchup with Ottawa, the Golden Knights need to figure out the right time to make plays and watch their passes to prevent turnovers and allow the other team to score.

Execution: Vegas had many opportunities in their last game against Buffalo to score but were off-net. The team needs to execute better to get those goals in the net and get ahead in the scoring.