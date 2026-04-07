Morning Skate Report: April 7, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (35-26-16) close out their season series against the Vancouver Canucks (22-46-8) at Rogers Arena, with puck drop at 7 p.m.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)
Streaming: KnightTime+
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340
NOTES
Jack Eichel became the first Golden Knight to register his second straight 80-point season.
Eichel has eight points (1G, 7A) in his last five games.
Ivan Barbashev picked up his 200th career assist in Edmonton on Saturday.
Brett Howden has scored goals in back-to-back games for the third time this year.
Mark Stone has recorded points in three straight games (1G, 2A).
VGK MILESTONE WATCH
Mark Stone – Five games away from 400 games as a Golden Knight
CAREER MILESTONE WATCH
Nic Dowd – Five points away from 200 career points
VGK SCORING LEADERS
Jack Eichel – 82 points (25G, 57A)
Mitch Marner – 77 points (23G, 54A)
Mark Stone – 67 points (24G, 43A)
Pavel Dorofeyev – 61 points (35G, 26A)
Ivan Barbashev – 58 points (22G, 36A)
BY THE NUMBERS
1 – Jeremy Lauzon recorded his first goal and multi-point game (1G, 1A) of the season on Saturday.
3 – John Tortorella became the third head coach to win his first three VGK games in franchise history.
6 – Mitch Marner has six points (3G, 3A) in his last two games.
95 – Jack Eichel tallied his 95th multi-point game with the Golden Knights, the second most in franchise history.
LAST TIME OUT
The Golden Knights closed the season series against the Edmonton Oilers with a 5-1 win on Saturday at Rogers Place. Brett Howden and Colton Sissons gave Vegas an early 2-0 lead, before Jeremy Lauzon netted his first goal as a Golden Knight. Evan Bouchard tallied Edmonton's only goal of the game to make it 3-1 heading into the third period. Mark Stone extended Vegas’ lead, and Rasmus Andersson sealed the victory with a power-play goal in the final frame. Jack Eichel (3A), Howden (1G, 1A), Lauzon (1G, 1A) and Ivan Barbashev (2A) all had multi-point nights. Carter Hart turned aside 31 out of 32 shots and picked up his second straight victory since his return to the lineup on April 2.
SEASON SERIES
The Golden Knights have won their first two games against the Vancouver Canucks this year, and the clubs will wrap up their season series on Tuesday at Rogers Arena. The Golden Knights beat the Canucks, 5-2, in their first meeting on Feb. 4 at T-Mobile Arena. Jack Eichel (1G, 1A) and Mark Stone (2A) skated away with multi-point nights, while Ivan Barbashev, Pavel Dorofeyev, and Alexander Holtz all found the back of the net in the victory. Akira Schmid stopped 21 out of 23 shots to record his 16th win of the season. In their second game of the series on March 30, Vegas secured a 4-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena. Rasmus Andersson got the Golden Knights on the board first, and Shea Theodore tied the game late in the middle period. One minute later, Reilly Smith netted the go-ahead goal to close out the second frame. Cole Smith sealed the win for Vegas with an empty-netter, scoring his first goal as a Golden Knight. Adin Hill turned aside 22-of-24 shots to lift the Golden Knights to victory. In his first game as head coach, John Tortorella picked up his first win behind the Vegas bench.
OPPOSITION UPDATE
The Vancouver Canucks sit eighth in the Pacific Division with a record of 22-46-8 and 52 points. In a recent four-game road trip, the Canucks went 1-3-0 and closed out the stretch with a 5-2 loss against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at Grand Casino Arena. On Saturday, Vancouver fell, 7-4, to the Utah Mammoth at Rogers Arena to open a two-game homestand. The Canucks were eliminated from playoff contention on March 22, and officially secured 32nd place in the NHL for the 2025-26 season. Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 48 points (15G, 33A), followed by Filip Hronek with 46 points (8G, 38A), and Brock Boeser with 44 points (21G, 23A).
PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS
Edmonton Oilers – 39-29-9, 87 points
Anaheim Ducks – 41-31-5, 87 points
Vegas Golden Knights – 35-26-16, 86 points
Los Angeles Kings – 32-26-19, 83 points
San Jose Sharks – 37-32-7, 81 points
Seattle Kraken – 32-33-11, 75 points
Calgary Flames – 32-36-8, 72 points
Vancouver Canucks – 22-46-8, 52 points
A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…
- Mark the 398th win in franchise history
- Give the Golden Knights a 21-4-3 all-time record against the Canucks
- Give the Golden Knights an 11-1- 2 all-time record against the Canucks at Rogers Arena
- Four-straight wins and at least one point in each of their last six outings
- Improve John Tortorella's record to 4-0-0 behind the Vegas bench
KEYS TO THE GAME
Finish Strong: With only five regular-season games left, the Golden Knights must continue building momentum and take control of this final stretch. Head Coach John Tortorella has emphasized the importance of a strong mindset and wants to see the Golden Knights play simple, fast, and hard for the last few games down the stretch.
Special Teams Advantage: Vancouver enters this game with the league’s lowest penalty kill percentage (71.6%) and has allowed the second-most power-play goals (62) this year. With 54 goals on the man-advantage this season, the Golden Knights have a prime opportunity to capitalize, find an edge early in the contest, and lean on special teams to be the difference maker.