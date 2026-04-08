Golden Knights Top Canucks, 2-1, for Fourth Straight Win

The Vegas Golden Knights (36-26-15) beat the Vancouver Canucks (22-47-8), 2-1, on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena to sweep the season series.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Following a scoreless opening frame, Max Sasson broke the ice with 7:10 to play in the second period to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead. Less than three minutes later, Brayden McNabb netted the equalizer on a wrist shot from just outside the left faceoff circle. The Golden Knights took their first lead of the game with 7:47 left in regulation when Cole Smith scored the go-ahead goal from the high slot after a neutral zone takeaway and a feed from Nic Dowd. Vegas’ defense held strong for the remainder, killing a penalty in the final two minutes to secure the 2-1 win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Brayden McNabb: McNabb's second period goal was his fifth on the campaign, tying his career-high from last season.

Carter Hart: Hart earned his third straight win in net, turning away 10 of the 11 shots he faced including all four in the final frame.

Cole Smith: Smith notched his first game-winning goal as a Golden Knight.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

With the 2-1 win, Vegas is tied for the most points in the Pacific Division along with the Edmonton Oilers, who fell in overtime to the Mammoth Tuesday night.

The Golden Knights remain undefeated under Head Coach John Tortorella, moving to 4-0-0 during his time behind the Vegas bench.

Tuesday’s victory marks seven straight wins over Vancouver dating back to the start of the 2024-25 season.

Cole Smith’s game winner marked Vegas’ 100th third-period goal, the most of any team in the NHL this season.

Vegas held Vancouver to just 11 shots in the game, the fewest in franchise history.

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!

Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for two days after any 2025-2026 VGK Win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The team's final road trip of the campaign continues in Seattle as they visit the Kraken on Thursday, with puck drop at 7 p.m. Watch the game on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340.