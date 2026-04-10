Golden Knights Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Kraken

The Vegas Golden Knights (36-26-17) fell, 4-3, in a shootout to the Seattle Kraken (33-34-11) on Thursday evening at Climate Pledge Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Mark Stone found the back of the net to tally the only goal of the opening frame to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. Stone caught a rebounded shot off the post from Rasmus Andersson and sent the puck around to Noah Hanifin and Andersson as he moved into the slot to fire home his 25th goal of the season. The Golden Knights started the second period on the power play, leading to Stone’s second goal of the night and 26th of the season just 55 seconds into the middle frame. Jack Eichel fed the puck out front from the circle to Stone who cleaned up the loose puck past Jamie Oleksiak and Joey Daccord. Tomas Hertl also picked up his 24th power-play point of the season on the tally. Jared McCann cut Vegas’ lead in half with a power-play goal of his own with two minutes remaining in the second period. Brett Howden scored just over a minute into the final frame to give the Golden Knights a two-goal lead. A four-on-two rush into Vegas’ offensive zone started with Brayden McNabb sending a fake pass to Mitch Marner who was looking for Pavel Dorofeyev up front. With a fortunate tip from Dorofeyev, Howden tapped the puck into the wide-open net. Berkly Catton brought the Kraken within one, and Bobby McMann evened the score at three a few minutes later to send the game into overtime and eventually a shootout. Catton earned the shootout winner in the fifth round to give Seattle the 4-3 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

Vegas will play their final road game of the regular season on Saturday against the league-leading Colorado Avalanche at 5 p.m. PT at Ball Arena. Watch the game on ABC or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.