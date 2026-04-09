Morning Skate Report: April 9, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (36-26-16) play against the Seattle Kraken (32-34-11) at Climate Pledge Arena, with puck drop set for 7 p.m.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

NOTES

Brayden McNabb netted his fifth goal of the season on Tuesday, tying his career high in goals in a single season.

Head Coach John Tortorella has led the Golden Knights to four straight wins through his first four games behind the VGK bench.

Jeremy Lauzon continues to pace all NHL defensemen in hits with 235, 42 more than the next highest.

The Golden Knights are tied with the Ottawa Senators for fourth in the league with 686 high-danger shots this season.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – Four games away from 400 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Nic Dowd – Four points away from 200 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 82 points (25G, 57A)

Mitch Marner – 77 points (23G, 54A)

Mark Stone – 67 points (24G, 43A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 61 points (35G, 26A)

Ivan Barbashev – 58 points (22G, 36A)

BY THE NUMBERS

3 – Carter Hart recorded his third straight victory through three consecutive starts since returning from injury on April 2.

11 – The Golden Knights only allowed 11 shots on goal in Vancouver, the lowest amount in franchise history.

100 – Cole Smith scored the Golden Knights’ 100th third-period goal, giving Vegas the most final-period goals in the league.

377 – Tomas Hertl ranks second in the NHL with 377 offensive zone face-off wins.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights beat the Canucks, 2-1, at Rogers Arena on Tuesday to sweep the three-game season series and earn their seventh-straight win over Vancouver. Max Sasson scored Vancouver's only goal halfway through the second period, before Brayden McNabb pulled the game even three minutes later. Cole Smith scored his first game-winning goal as a Golden Knight in the final frame, and Carter Hart turned aside 10 out of 11 shots to earn Vegas their fourth straight victory.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights own a 0-1-1 record against the Kraken in the 2025-26 season, with each game decided by one goal. In their first meeting on Oct. 11, 2025, at Climate Pledge Arena, the Golden Knights lost, 2-1, in overtime. Matty Beniers gave Seattle the lead in the second period, but Pavel Dorofeyev tied the game with a power-play goal in the third frame to send the game to overtime. With four seconds remaining in the extra frame, Jared McCann scored the game-winner to take the first contest of the series. On Jan. 31, Vegas fell, 3-2, to Seattle at T-Mobile Arena. Eeli Tolvanen and McCann gave Seattle an early two-goal lead in the first period. Jack Eichel (2A) recorded a multi-point night, and Ivan Barbashev scored his 14th goal of the season. Mitch Marner pulled the game even on the power play in the second period, but Kaapo Kakko netted the go-ahead goal at 3:18 in the final period to secure the 3-2 victory over the Golden Knights.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Seattle sits sixth in the Pacific Division with a record of 32-34-11 and 75 points. The Kraken have gone 1-5-2 in their last eight games and have lost five straight. In a recent road trip, Seattle fell, 6-2, to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Monday and lost, 5-2, to the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena on Tuesday. Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken with 53 points (25G, 28A), followed by Matty Beniers with 47 points (19G, 28A), and Chandler Stephenson with 46 points (15G, 31A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Edmonton Oilers – 40-29-10, 90 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 36-26-16, 88 points

Anaheim Ducks – 41-32-5, 87 points

Los Angeles Kings – 32-26-19, 83 points

San Jose Sharks – 37-33-7, 81 points

Seattle Kraken – 32-34-11, 75 points

Calgary Flames – 32-36-9, 73 points

Vancouver Canucks – 22-47-8, 52 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 399th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 13-3-2 all-time record against the Kraken

- Give the Golden Knights a 6-1- 2 all-time record against the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena

- Five-straight wins and at least one point in each of their last seven outings

- Improve John Tortorella's record to 5-0-0 behind the Vegas bench

KEYS TO THE GAME

Everyone Chips In: Head coach John Tortorella highlighted the importance of balanced scoring, noting that it is a positive sign when every line contributes instead of solely relying on top players. The Golden Knights must stay competitive through the final buzzer and prove they are the stronger team when it matters most.

Keep It Rolling: Vegas is riding a four-game winning streak and has earned points in their last six outings. The group needs to continue building on that momentum by playing north, elevating their game, and maintaining the ability to reset mentally during challenging stretches of the game.