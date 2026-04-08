Vegas Golden Knights Announce Schedule for Fan Appreciation Week

VEGAS (April 8, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 8, special plans to recognize and thank their fans as the 2025-26 regular season nears its conclusion with eight days of activations spanning Fan Appreciation Week presented by Zoox.

LosVGK is offering a specialty community ticket offer with tickets starting as low as $40 for the Golden Knights’ final two home games on April 13 and 15 while inventory lasts. Fans interested in this offer can purchase their tickets at this link.

Fan Appreciation Week will feature ongoing initiatives, including special retail offerings at VGK team stores. The Arsenal at City National Arena will feature a Fan Appreciation T-shirt and will also feature mystery item promotions from VGK Authentics. Meanwhile, on Fan Appreciation Knight, The Armory at T-Mobile Arena will have its own specialty promotions.

The Golden Knights and Levy will introduce a special “777 Offer” that will be available at the two remaining home games on April 13 and 15. The 777 Offer features additional items such as chicken tenders, pizza sticks, and beef taquitos at select locations throughout T-Mobile Arena. The 777 Offer will run in tandem with the VGK Locals Menu, which was introduced at the start of the season.

Additionally, Craggy Range is celebrating Fan Appreciation Week with a $16 burger and beer combo. Available for all Lee’s Family Forum events and VGK games April 10th through 16th. Craggy Range can be found just off the Tiltyard near the North Entrance and is open two and a half hours before all LFF events and two hours prior to all televised Golden Knights games.

Circa Sports will host an event at the Overhang Bar inside Circa Resort & Casino on April 14 from 5-7 p.m. PT. Designed as a celebration of fans, the event will feature specialty prizes every 15 minutes, courtesy of both the Golden Knights and Circa. The grand prize includes one spot in the “Jerseys Off Our Backs” ceremony, along with two tickets to Fan Appreciation Knight. The evening will also include cast appearances and drink specials provided by Circa.

Fan Appreciation Week culminates with VGK’s annual “Jerseys Off Our Backs” on Wednesday, April 15, where the players hand-deliver their game-worn jerseys to select fans in attendance at the evening’s regular-season home finale. “Jerseys Off Our Backs” is presented by Circa Sports.

A schedule including additional details for Fan Appreciation Week is below and subject to change:

Thursday, April 9

-Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken (7 p.m. PT)

-Watch Party at Boulder Station (Ages 21+ only)

-LosVGK Skate & Watch Party at City National Arena (Register here)

Friday, April 10

-Silver Knights vs. San Jose Barracuda (7 p.m. PT)

-Wrestling Knight

-Craggy Range Specials

Saturday, April 11

-Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche (5 p.m. PT)

-City of Henderson Watch Party at America First Center

-Silver Knights vs. San Jose Barracuda, 6 p.m. PT

-Craggy Range Specials

-Arizona Clinics: NHL Learn to Play Kickoff & Free Youth Hockey Clinic with Deryk Engelland, Chance & Youth Hockey Coaches at Ice Den Chandler (advanced registration required)

-VGK participation at Touch-a-Truck at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin (9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT)

-Featuring the VGK Marketing Truck and a LosVGK-branded low rider

Sunday, April 12

-Fan Appreciation Block Party at City National Arena (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT)

-Vegas Knight Hawks vs. Jacksonville Sharks (4:30 p.m. PT)

-Opening Knight and Championship Banner Raising

-Kids get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket here

-Craggy Range Specials

Monday, April 13

-Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. PT)

-Mental Health Knight presented by Zoox

Tuesday, April 14

-Silver Knights vs. Bakersfield Condors, 7 p.m. PT

-HSK Fan Appreciation Knight presented by Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers

-Silver Surprise Pack

-Circa Sports fan event at Overhang Bar (5-7 p.m. PT)

Wednesday, April 15

-Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m. PT

-Fan Appreciation Knight presented by Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association

-Jerseys Off Our Back presented by Circa Sports

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.