Golden Knights Open Road Trip with 5-1 Win Over Oilers

The Vegas Golden Knights (35-26-15) downed the Edmonton Oilers (39-29-9), 5-1, on Saturday at Rogers Place.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Brett Howden tallied the game’s first goal midway through the opening frame by putting home a rebound from Jack Eichel. Six minutes into the second period, Colton Sissons doubled Vegas’ lead. Jeremy Lauzon and Mitch Marner started the rush in the defensive zone with Sissons skating up the middle to catch a pass from Marner and sneak the puck around Connor Ingram for the tally. Two minutes later, Lauzon recorded his first goal of the season to make it 3-0. Lauzon skated with Eichel up the middle of the ice before firing in the Golden Knights’ third goal of the game from just above the hash mark. Evan Bouchard got the Oilers on the board with 34 seconds left in the middle frame. Four minutes into the third period, Mark Stone extended his point streak to three games with a goal off a tip from an Ivan Barbashev shot. Rasmus Andersson tacked on Vegas’ fifth and final goal late in the third frame. Barbashev sent a cross-ice pass to Andersson who fired a blast from above the circle for the score. Noah Hanifin also recorded an assist on the goal. Carter Hart earned his second win in as many games, turning aside 31-of-32 shots faced for a .969 save percentage on the night.

TOP PERFORMERS

Brett Howden: Howden has now posted a goal in back-to-back games for the third time this season.

Jeremy Lauzon: Lauzon recorded his first goal of the season and first since Feb. 22, 2024.

Jack Eichel: Eichel tallied three assists on the night, marking eight games on the season with three or more points.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev posted an assist on both third period goals in the win.

Carter Hart: Hart saved 31 of the 32 shots he faced, earning his second straight win in net since returning from injury.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Jack Eichel recorded his 95th multi-point game with Vegas, tied for second most in franchise history behind Mark Stone (102).

Eichel posted his 25th three-point game as a Golden Knight, also tied for second most in Vegas history behind Mark Stone (31).

Ivan Barbashev (1G, 4A) and Eichel (1G, 3A) extended their point streaks against Edmonton to three games.

Mitch Marner has five points (1G, 4A) in four games against the Oilers this season.

Jeremy Lauzon posted his first multi-point game (1G, 1A) on Saturday.

Head Coach John Tortorella became the third coach in franchise history to win their first three games behind the bench.

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!

Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for two days after any 2025-2026 VGK Win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their final road trip of the season on Tuesday as they take on the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena. Catch the game on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7.