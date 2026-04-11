Morning Skate Report: April 11, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (36-26-17) wrap up their final road trip of the regular season against the Colorado Avalanche (52-16-10) at Ball Arena at 5 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ABC

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights can clinch a spot in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a win over the Avalanche on Saturday.

Mark Stone’s two-goal performance Thursday marks his 19th with the Golden Knights, tied for third all-time in club history in that category.

Vegas enters Saturday carrying a seven-game point streak (5-0-2) going back to March 26.

Jack Eichel has registered nine points in his last seven games (1G, 8A).

Mitch Marner has eight points in his last six appearances (4G, 4A).

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – Three games away from 400 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Nic Dowd – Four points away from 200 career points

Jack Eichel – Nine points away from 700 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 83 points (25G, 58A)

Mitch Marner – 78 points (23G, 55A)

Mark Stone – 69 points (26G, 43A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 62 points (35G, 27A)

Ivan Barbashev – 58 points (22G, 36A)

BY THE NUMBERS

7 – Rasmus Andersson has seven points over his last eight games (4G, 3A).

74 – Vegas can regain first place in the Pacific Division with a win Saturday and an Oilers loss. Their 74 days atop the division is the most among Pacific Division teams this season.

154 – Jeremy Lauzon has 154 hits since Jan. 1, the most among all defensemen, while Keegan Kolesar’s 152 hits in that span are the third-most among all skaters.

.923 – Carter Hart has turned away 60-of-65 shots for a .923 SV% in his three starts since returning to the lineup (3-0-0), third among all goalies with at least three appearances in that span.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights lost, 4-3, in a shootout to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Mark Stone scored twice, including a power-play goal less than a minute into the second period, to give Vegas a 2-0 lead. After Seattle notched a power-play goal of their own, Brett Howden stretched the lead to 3-1 early in the third on the rush. Seattle battled back with goals from Berkly Catton and Bobby McMann later in the frame to force overtime. Catton sealed the 4-3 win for the Kraken in the fifth round of the shootout.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas heads to Colorado on Saturday carrying a 0-1-1 record against the Avalanche this season. The two teams first met on Oct. 31, 2025, when Colorado took a 4-2 win behind a three-point outing from Martin Necas (1G, 2A). Necas opened the scoring 41 seconds into the contest, and Brock Nelson added to the lead in the second period to give the Avalanche a two-goal cushion heading into the final frame. Tomas Hertl fired back on the man advantage just under three minutes into the third, but Brent Burns scored his first goal of the season just past the midway point to regain the two-goal edge. Mitch Marner tallied his third goal with the Golden Knights less than two minutes later, but a late empty-netter from Cale Makar sealed Colorado's 4-2 victory. The most recent bout came on Dec. 27, 2025, as both teams put five goals on the board and a scoreless overtime led to Nathan MacKinnon scoring in the fourth round of the shootout to lift the Avalanche to a 6-5 win. Alexander Holtz, Ivan Barbashev, Ben Hutton, Brett Howden, and Colton Sissons all found the back of the net for Vegas, but MacKinnon's three-point night (1G, 2A) and shootout winner were the difference for Colorado.

O

ACTUALIZACIÓN DEL RIVAL

Los Colorado Avalanche llegan al enfrentamiento del sábado ocupando el primer lugar en la División Central, con un récord de 52-16-10 y 114 puntos, tras haber asegurado recientemente el Trofeo de los Presidentes gracias a una victoria de 3-1 sobre los Calgary Flames el jueves. Los Avalanche se convirtieron en el primer equipo de la NHL en asegurar su pase a los playoffs esta temporada, el pasado 20 de marzo, con un triunfo de 4-1 sobre los Chicago Blackhawks; desde entonces, han ganado siete de sus últimos 10 partidos (7-3-0). Nathan MacKinnon lidera la ofensiva de Colorado con 126 puntos (52 goles, 74 asistencias), y sus 52 goles lo sitúan a la cabeza de todos los patinadores de la NHL en lo que va de temporada. Martin Necas le sigue con 98 puntos (38 goles, 60 asistencias), mientras que Cale Makar ha contribuido con 75 puntos (20 goles, 55 asistencias), a pesar de haberse perdido los últimos cinco partidos del equipo debido a una lesión en la parte superior del cuerpo. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LA DIVISIÓN DEL PACÍFICO

Edmonton Oilers – 40-29-10, 90 puntos

Vegas Golden Knights – 36-26-17, 89 puntos

Anaheim Ducks – 42-32-5, 89 puntos

Los Angeles Kings – 33-26-19, 85 puntos

San Jose Sharks – 37-34-7, 81 puntos

Seattle Kraken – 33-34-11, 77 puntos

Calgary Flames – 32-37-9, 73 puntos

Vancouver Canucks – 22-48-8, 52 puntos

UNA VICTORIA DE VEGAS...

- Marcaría la victoria número 399 en la historia de la franquicia

- Otorgaría a los Golden Knights un récord histórico de 13-14-4 contra los Avalanche

- Mejoraría el récord de John Tortorella a 5-0-1 al frente del banquillo de Vegas

- Ampliaría la racha de partidos sumando puntos de los Golden Knights a ocho encuentros

CLAVES DEL PARTIDO

Mantener el disco en zona ofensiva: Tras la derrota del jueves, el entrenador en jefe John Tortorella declaró que desea ver a su equipo mantener una mayor presencia en la zona ofensiva. Ganar las batallas por el disco junto a las vallas, realizar salidas limpias a través de la zona neutral y limitar las pérdidas de disco en la propia zona de Vegas serán aspectos cruciales para mantener la presión sobre la defensa de Colorado y generar oportunidades de gol sostenidas en el lado ofensivo.

Frenar al "Perro": Con Cale Makar fuera de acción, Nathan MacKinnon ha asumido una carga ofensiva aún mayor para Colorado; con 52 goles y 126 puntos en la temporada, es actualmente uno de los jugadores más peligrosos de la NHL. Vegas necesitará que sus delanteros y parejas defensivas actúen con disciplina en su propia zona, limiten el tiempo y el espacio en la zona neutral, y eviten cometer penalizaciones que permitan a MacKinnon jugar en situación de superioridad numérica (power play), donde resulta más letal.