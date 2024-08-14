Marquee Matchups for Golden Knights on 2024-25 Home Schedule

The ice is in at T-Mobile Arena and the anticipation for the eighth season of Vegas Golden Knights hockey is building. While the wait for hockey continues, the wait for fans to lock down their tickets for the 2024-25 season is almost over. Single-game tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

It's well known that every game at The Fortress is a can't-miss affair, but a handful of home contests this season already have the makings of marquee matchups.

Oct. 9: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche

The annual specatcle Opening Knight in Vegas makes its return as the Golden Knights face the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights skated to a 2-1-0 record against the Avalanche during the 2023-24 season to improve their all-time mark to 11-13-1 vs. Colorado. In their first matchup last season, the Golden Knights had everything go their way in a 7-0 win over the Avalanche on Nov. 4 at T-Mobile Arena. After Colorado earned a 3-0 win on Jan. 10 to tie the season series, Vegas bounced back with a dramatic 4-3 overtime victory on April 14 in their final meeting of the season. The Golden Knights erased a 3-0 deficit with three goals in the third period before Tomas Hertl's overtime winner. William Karlsson only played in two games against the Avalanche last season, but led the Golden Knights with four goals in the season series. Mark Stone also recorded four points against Colorado (2G, 2A) while Jack Eichel posted three points (2G, 1A) against the Avs.

Oct. 22: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Pacific Division rivalry between the Golden Knights and Kings is renewed on Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas has a 17-12-3 mark against the Kings all-time. The Golden Knights won two of the three games they played against the Kings last season as Eichel's lone shootout goal was the difference in a 4-3 shootout victory for Vegas in their first head-to-head bout. On Nov. 8, the Kings picked up a 4-1 win at T-Mobile Arena, but the Golden Knights clsoed out the season set with a 3-2 victory on Dec. 28 at Crypto.com Arena. Karlsson (1G, 2A) and Stone (1G, 2A) each had three points against the Kings last season while Alex Pietrangelo recorded two assists from the back end.

Nov. 2: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Utah Hockey Club

Vegas will square off with Utah for the first time since the team's move from Arizona to Salt Lake City when the Golden Knights and Hockey Club meet on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas won just one game against the Coyotes last season in three meetings. Karlsson's three points (1G, 2A) topped the Golden Knights against Arizona while Shea Theodore and Brendan Brisson each posted two assists in the season series. The Golden Knights had a 19-10-0 all-time record against the Coyotes before the team moved to Utah.

Dec. 3: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Golden Knights will host the Edmonton Oilers for the first time in 2024-25 on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas earned just one win against Edmonton last season as the Oilers reached the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006. The Golden Knights topped the Oilers, 3-1, on Feb. 6 last season to end Edmonton's 16-game win streak. Nicolas Roy led Vegas with three points (2G, 1A) against the Oilers last season while Keegan Kolesar (2G) and Stone (1G, 1A) each notched two points in the season series. The Golden Knights have a 9-10-3 mark all-time against the Oilers.

Dec. 6: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars

Vegas and Dallas will meet on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena and will square off for the first time since their seven-game battle in the opening round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Golden Knights buoyed their 11-3-3 record against the Stars since 2017 with a 3-0-0 regular season mark against Dallas in 2023-24. Karlsson's late game-tying goal helped Vegas earn a 3-2 shootout win against Dallas in their first meeting on Oct. 17 at T-Mobile Arena. A month later, Eichel's overtime goal powered the Golden Knights to a 2-1 overtime win on Nov. 22 at American Airlines Center. In their final matchup, six different Golden Knights scored in a 6-1 win against the Stars to close the season series on Dec. 9 in Dallas. Stone, Karlsson and Roy each had a goal and two assists against the Stars during the 2023-24 campaign.

Dec. 31: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens

Just before the calendar turns to 2025, the Golden Knights will host the Montreal Canadiens on New Years Eve at 12:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas owns a 7-2-3 record against Montreal including a perfect 2-0-0 mark in their two meetings last season. Shea Theodore's shootout goal lifted the Golden Knights to a 3-2 shootout win on Oct. 30 at T-Mobile Arena in their first matchup. In their second meeting on Nov. 16, Eichel and Stone scored in the third period to give Vegas a 6-5 win at Bell Centre. Theodore (1G, 3A) and Eichel (1G, 3A) each had four points against the Habs last year.

Jan. 26: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers

The two most recent Stanley Cup Champions will meet on Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena as Vegas and Florida clash at The Fortress. The Panthers beat the Golden Knights in both regular season matchups in 2023-24 after Vegas eliminated the Cats in five games in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. Pavel Dorofeyev (2G) and Mark Stone (1G, 1A) each had two points against the Panthers last season. The Golden Knights own a 6-5-1 mark against the Panthers since 2017.

Feb. 22: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks

Vegas will host the 2024 Pacific Division Champions as the Vancouver Canucks come to town on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena after the two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Golden Knights split the season series with the Canucks in 2023-24 as each team earned two wins against the other. Eichel proved to be the kyptonite of the Canucks last season as he posted eight points (4G, 4A) in the four matchups. Ivan Barbashev (1G, 3A) and Pietrangelo (4A) each had four points against Vancouver. Vegas has a 14-4-3 all-time record against the Canucks.

April 12: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators

Vegas will host Nashville in the final regular season home game for the Golden Knights in 2024-25 on April 12 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights went 1-1-1 against the Predators last season including a 4-1 win on Jan. 15 at T-Mobile Arena. Mark Stone had a hat trick in the only Vegas win against Nashville last year. Vegas will look to improve on its all-time record of 10-6-2 against Nashville.