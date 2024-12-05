LosVGK to Host 2025 Amerigol LATAM Spring Classic at America First Center in Henderson

VEGAS (December 5, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, December 5, plans for LosVGK to host the 2025 Amerigol LATAM Spring Classic March 19-22 at America First Center in Henderson. The four-day event will feature men’s and women’s national teams from Argentina, Colombia, Mexico Warriors and Puerto Rico along with off-ice fan activations including music and food.

“It’s exciting to bring another high-level hockey event to the Las Vegas Valley, particularly one that showcases the growth and diversity of this wonderful sport,” said Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “We look forward to welcoming each of these teams and are confident that our venue and the Valley as a whole will serve as exemplary hosts for this event.”

Admission to the 2025 Amerigol LATAM Spring Classic is free, but space is limited and fans are encouraged to register for tickets in advance. Fans can request up to four single-day tickets for each day of the event at this link.

The Amerigol LATAM Spring Classic is an international ice hockey tournament designed to break barriers and unite non-traditional hockey markets. Amerigol’s most recent tournament was held in South Florida in August and supported by the NHL and NHLPA’s Industry Growth Fund.

“I am thrilled to bring the 2025 Amerigol LATAM Spring Classic to the vibrant and diverse Las Vegas community,” said Juan Carlos Otero, President of the Amerigol International Hockey Association. “Partnering with the Vegas Golden Knights to make this event a reality is an incredible opportunity to celebrate the passion and talent of ice hockey players from Latin American. We look forward to showcasing the spirit of the game and creating an unforgettable experience for fans and players alike.”

Introduced in October 2023, LosVGK is the team’s initiative designed to further celebrate and engage its Hispanic and Latino fanbase. This September LosVGK conducted its first international trip, a six-day visit to Mexico City, Metepec and Monterrey dubbed LosVGK en México (video recap, article). Those stops included ice and ball hockey clinics, a Fan Fest, and a day spent with pediatric patients with the Dr. Sonrisas Foundation. In November the team hosted some of the players it met on the trip at its first Noche de LosVGK game at T-Mobile Arena.

In the past year the LosVGK initiative has also translated hockey instruction manuals, hosted numerous ball hockey clinics, launched a line of merchandise at team stores and designed and installed a LosVGK mural in the city’s Arts District. Earlier this season LosVGK launched a Spanish-language version of the vegasgoldenknights.com website – the first of its kind in the NHL. The team has also introduced Spanish-language social media channels on Facebook (@losgoldenknights) and WhatsApp (@LosVGK) and Spanish-language versions of home broadcasts on the KnightTime+ streaming service and linear television using the Secondary Audio Programming (SAP) function.

2025 AMERIGOL LATAM SPRING CLASSIC SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 19

9 a.m. PT: Argentina vs. Puerto Rico (women’s)

10:30 a.m. PT: Argentina vs. Puerto Rico (men’s)

1:15 p.m. PT: Colombia vs. Mexico Warriors (women’s)

2:45 p.m. PT: Colombia vs. Mexico Warriors (men’s)

5:30 p.m. PT: Argentina vs. Colombia (women’s)

7 p.m. PT: Argentina vs. Colombia (men’s)

Thursday, March 20

9 a.m. PT: Mexico Warriors vs. Puerto Rico (women’s)

10:30 a.m. PT: Mexico Warriors vs. Puerto Rico (men’s)

1:15 p.m. PT: Argentina vs. Mexico Warriors (women’s)

2:45 p.m. PT: Argentina vs. Mexico Warriors (men’s)

5:30 p.m. PT: Colombia vs. Puerto Rico (women’s)

7 p.m. PT: Colombia vs. Puerto Rico (men’s)

Friday, March 21

10 a.m. PT: Women’s Semifinal #1

11:30 a.m. PT: Men’s Semifinal #1

2:15 p.m. PT: Women’s Semifinal #2

3:45 p.m. PT: Men’s Semifinal #2

Saturday, March 22

9 a.m. PT: Women’s Third-Place Game

10:30 a.m. PT: Men’s Third-Place Game

1:30 p.m. PT: Women’s Championship Game

2:45 p.m. PT: Men’s Championship Game

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE AMERIGOL INTERNATIONAL HOCKEY ASSOCIATION

Amerigol International Hockey Association is dedicated to creating opportunities for hockey players from Latin America, the Caribbean, and other non-traditional hockey markets to showcase their talent on the international stage. By raising awareness of the sport in their home countries and fostering connections within North American hockey communities, Amerigol aims to grow the game globally while celebrating the rich diversity and passion these players bring to the ice.