LosVGK Launches 'Cascaritas' Initiative to Further Grow Hockey Participation

VEGAS (April 23, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 22, LosVGK’s launch of its “Cascaritas” initiative to further promote hockey participation among the Hispanic and Latino community in the Las Vegas Valley.

In Latin America, Cascaritas are informal pick-up games played among families, friends and neighbors. With this initiative, LosVGK will provide an inflatable rink, sticks, goals, balls and pinnies – allowing kids to show up and join the fun.

“Cascaritas are a fun and engaging way for people in Spanish-speaking cultures to build community, and they give us a great opportunity to promote the sport of hockey,” said Benjamin Thomas, Vegas Golden Knights Director of Latino Marketing and Outreach. “Whether the kids we find already know the sport or are picking up a stick for the first time, this is a great chance for us to build upon the excitement of the Golden Knights’ playoff run and enjoy the beautiful spring weather in Vegas.”

LosVGK’s first two Cascaritas are scheduled for this weekend, April 26 and 27:

Saturday, April 26 at Año Nuevo Mexica, Gary Reese Park, 2 to 6 p.m. PT

Sunday, April 27 at Fiesta en el Parque Dia del Niño, Craig Ranch Park, 4 to 8 p.m. PT

Additional dates and locations for future Cascaritas will be announced on LosVGK’s social media channels (@LosVGK on X and @losgoldenknights on Instagram).

