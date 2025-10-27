Lightning Edge Golden Knights, 2-1, in Overtime

Vegas travels to wrap up road trip against Carolina on Tuesday

10-26
By Kevin Kelly

The Vegas Golden Knights (5-1-3) fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning (3-4-2), 2-1, in overtime on Sunday afternoon at Benchmark International Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Five minutes into the opening frame, Brandon Hagel scored the game’s first goal with an assist from Victor Hedman and Jake Guentzel. Reilly Smith found William Karlsson streaking to the net where Karlsson beat Vasilevskiy far side to even the score at one in the final two minutes of the first period. Shea Theodore also picked up an assist on the play. Neither team lit the lamp in the final two periods, and Nikita Kucherov netted the game-winner in overtime, lifting Tampa Bay to a 2-1 win. Carl Lindbom made 26 saves in his NHL debut.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights continue their road trip on Tuesday in Carolina to wrap up the season series against the Hurricanes. Puck drop is set for 3:30 p.m. PT at Lenovo Center. Watch the game on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

