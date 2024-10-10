Lawless: Opening Knight Notebook & Another Eichel Masterpiece

Another Vegas Golden Knights game and another Jack Eichel masterpiece. Is it possible Eichel is even better than we perceive him to be and on the precipice of taking his game and his team to another level? Without question.

Eichel was tour de force for Vegas in Wednesday’s 8-4 spanking of the visiting Colorado Avalanche. Eichel did it all contributing at 5v5 as well as on the power play and the penalty kill while posting four assists.

Going head-to-head with reigning Hart Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon was a daunting opening night challenge. Eichel made sure his team earned the two points on the night finishing the game with a plus three rating vs. a minus-two mark for MacKinnon. Eichel also blocked three shots.

Eichel has blossomed into a complete center under the tutelage of head coach Bruce Cassidy. Upon his arrival in Vegas, Cassidy told Eichel his idea of a No. 1 center was Boston Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron. Bergeron never crested 100 points in a season but instead won six Selke Trophies as the NHL’s best defensive forward. Bergeron led the Bruins to the Stanley Cup in 2011 and twice won gold with Team Canada at the Olympics.

Eichel is a point-a-game player and has learned to use his elite skating ability to be as effective defending as he is on the offensive rush.

At 27, Eichel may just now be reaching the height of his powers. The Massachusetts native has had to overcome a neck injury which cost him the better part of two seasons and led to a messy breakup with the Buffalo Sabres.

Since arriving in Vegas he’s consistently taken steps in terms of health, leadership and results. He led Vegas in points as well as performing a shutdown role against the opposition’s best players in the Golden Knights run to the 22-23 Stanley Cup. He was by far the most complete and dominating player in the world that spring.

And now he looks physically and mentally at the height of his powers.

Jack ain’t just back. Jack is better.

Two-for-three: Vegas has the best power play personnel in team history. The top unit of Eichel, Mark Stone, Tomas Hertl, Victor Olofsson and Shea Theodore looked tremendous in Game 1.