Vegas Golden Knights Forward Jack Eichel Named to 2026 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team

VEGAS (June 16, 2025) – USA Hockey announced today, June 16, that Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel was named to the 2026 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team. Eichel is one of the first six Americans added to the preliminary roster that will be competing at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games in February. It’s the first time in Eichel’s career that he will be playing at the Olympics.

Eichel, 28, skated with the United States at the 2025 4Nations Face-Off, helping his country to the championship game before falling to Canada in overtime, 3-2. The forward produced four points (0 G, 4 A) in the team’s four games with a +1 rating on the ice at the tournament that was played in Montreal, Quebec, and Boston, Mass. Eichel’s four points were tied for second among skaters on Team USA.

Eichel has represented the United States at the IIHF World Championship three times and earned a bronze medal during his first appearance in 2015. Eichel competed in the IIHF World Junior Championship a total of four times, twice at U18 and U20, and won a gold medal with the Americans in 2014 when he was 17 and a silver medal in 2013 when he was 16. Eichel spent two seasons (2012-13, 2013-14) in the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

Before turning pro, the native of North Chelmsford, Mass. played one season of NCAA hockey at Boston University. Eichel won the Hobey Baker Award in 2015 as the top men’s hockey player in the nation after leading the country in points (71), assists (45), power-play points (23) and plus-minus (+51). Eichel was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round (2nd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired by the Golden Knights on November 4, 2021.

The remainder of the U.S. roster is expected to be announced by early January 2026. The men’s Olympic hockey tournament begins Feb. 11, 2026, in Milan, Italy, with the gold-medal game concluding play on Feb. 22.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.