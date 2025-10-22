Lawless: News, Notes & Eichel's Strong Start

Jack Eichel was chosen second star in the NHL last week which is a nice honor at any time. Innocently, however, the award missed the point. Eichel has been the best player in the NHL this season. Full stop.

Eichel leads the NHL in scoring with 16 points (6G, 10A) and has propelled his Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-0-2 record through seven games for 12 points and first place in the NHL, Western Conference and Pacific Division.

With Vegas captain Mark Stone out week-to-week, Eichel will take a larger leadership role with the Golden Knights on and off the ice. Eichel has been wearing an alternate’s A on his jersey this season which is a well-earned honor.

Speaking of leadership, Team USA GM Bill Guerin might want to have a long hard look at Eichel to wear the C for his squad at the Olympics in February.

The 28-year-old Eichel will be used in all situations for the Americans in Milan and whether he wears a letter or not will be looked upon by his teammates to lead the way.

Eichel is simply a player who plays to win. As Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon says regarding Eichel, “Jack is all about winning.”

Indeed, Vegas head coach Bruce Cassidy relies on Eichel to score and defend. Eichel takes key faceoffs late in games at either end of the ice. Eichel has won 65 of 126 faceoffs taken this season.

Leads NHL in points (16)

t-4th in NHL in goals (6), 2nd in even-strength goals (6)

2nd in NHL in assists (10)

t-1st in NHL in powerplay points (8)

1st in NHL in shots (34). He is averaging 4.86 shots per game up from 3.56 over his career (+36.5%)

51.6% on face-offs

T-4th in NHL in takeaways (6)

+6 at 5v5

His 16 points in the first 7 games of the season is the 36th best start all time and 4th best in the last 30 years (Jack Hughes had 18 in 2023-24, Connor McDavid 17 in 2019-20 and Mario Lemieux had 17 in 2000-01).

The 16 points in seven games is also the most Jack has ever had in a seven-game span (any point in a season).

Third pairing excels

With veteran defenseman Alex Pietrangelo injured and unable to play this season there was lots of external concern about the third pairing in Vegas this season.

McCrimmon traded Nic Hague to Nashville and got rugged Jeremy Lauzon in return.

The combination of Lauzon and the emergent Kaedan Korczak has alleviated much of the worry.

The duo has been on the ice for seven VGK goals and four against.

They are plus in almost all categories: +11 in shot attempts, +7 in shots, +4 in high danger chances.

Those positive numbers are even more impressive knowing they’ve started 70 percent of their shifts in the defensive zone.

Magnificent Mitch: Mitch Marner has been exactly as advertised. He’s one of the best forwards in the NHL. He has created lots of offense and been defensively responsible.

At 5v5, Marner has been on the ice for seven goals for and just one against. That +6 ranks 5th in the NHL. He’s been on the ice for 31 high danger chances for and 14 against at 5v5. That +17 ranks 4th in the NHL.

Looking at all strength situations, Marner has been on the ice for 20 goals for and 2 goals against. That +18 at all strengths is by far the best in the NHL. Next closest is Eichel at +15.