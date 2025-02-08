Lawless: Golden Knights Trending in Right Direction Ahead of 4Nations Break

'Winning solves everything' has been a cliché in pro sports forever. It’s as true now as it ever was and will be in perpetuity. Just ask Bruce Cassidy and his Vegas Golden Knights.

A tough stretch for the Golden Knights finally softened as the team woke up in Boston on Friday fresh off a convincing 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils.

“Well, it feels great, to be honest. Hasn't happened as much as we like for the last six weeks, but I mean, I said it before the New Jersey game, I thought we were trending well, and it came together on Thursday. Probably our most complete sixty-minute effort of the season. Happy to get in the win column and stay in the win column,” said head coach Cassidy after the team held a practice at TD Garden in Boston.

Prior to Thursday’s win Vegas had lost four straight and gone 3-8-3 since Jan. 9.

Cassidy’s suggestion the team was trending well bears out. Over the past 15 games, Vegas has consistently outshot and out-chanced its opponents. But a low shooting percentage coupled with a waning team save percentage cost the team wins.

Record 4-8-3

Stats at 5v5

Shot Differential: +83 (1st)

xG Differential: +7.0 (5th)

Chance Differential: +69 (4th)

HD Chance Differential: +38 (3rd)

Shooting %: 5.9% (31st)

Sv%: .897 (30th)

Goal Differential: -8 (29th)

Cassidy frequently lamented the team had failed to execute at both ends of the ice.

Vegas held the New York Islanders to 14 shots in a loss on Tuesday and then kept the Devils to just 15 shots on Thursday. Veteran forward Brett Howden said the attention to defense was bound to pay off.

“I think we stuck to our game for the full sixty minutes. We were a committed group. I feel like we didn't give them any room out there,” said Howden. “We were over top of them the whole night and kind of kept them to the outside. Obviously, there's a lot of talk. We've been playing some good hockey but haven't been getting it done. I think last night, we did a really good job of finishing it and getting to the finish line.”

The Devils have a high-powered offense but didn’t score their lone goal until deep into the third period. Defenseman Nic Hague saw lots of positives in his team’s game. Cassidy switched up the pairings prior to the Islanders game and kept them in that order on Thursday.

“I just felt like we executed, for the full game last night where we kind of took control early and I felt like we had control of the game the whole time. So, it felt good. It felt more like us. Nice to get rewarded on some plays for the effort. We know what we have to do to play like that. It's not always going to go your way,” said Hague, who also liked the play of the team’s blueline. “We have six guys who can play at a high level. At the end of the day, I don't think it matters. We were struggling there for a little bit as a team. So sometimes a changeup is something you need. I feel like it's been working well the last couple of games. Then you talk about the Islanders game. I thought we played pretty well in that game as well. Just didn't get the bounces and didn't get rewarded. Then you saw us kind of able to break through a little bit more there in New Jersey.”

Hague said his team is well aware of results both good and bad but panic isn’t part of the formula.

“Our expectations are so high for ourselves, and we expect so much more than what was happening there for a little bit,” said Hague. “After games we're like 'well, what happened? Why didn't it go well?’ We are a pretty veteran group, and we know when we make mistakes. We know when we need to be better. I think we're all able to be professionals about it and work on whether it's our games individually or a team game or kind of whatever it takes to get back on track.”

Saturday’s game against the Boston Bruins will be the last before the 4Nations Face-Off break. Cassidy and five of his players, Mark Stone, Shea Theodore, Adin Hill, Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin will all go to the tournament while the rest of the team will enjoy a midseason holiday.

Cassidy has been focused on his VGK duties and doing some moonlighting for Team Canada.

“We have work to do. We have to prepare that. So that's the job and responsibility we took on. They're lining up some of our meetings because we're going to get there and go to work. We are going to do a little bit this afternoon, kind of finalize my area so I have everything done. Arrive in Montreal and then can do your final editing. It is just you find the time. You find the time to get that part of it done and step away from the Vegas stuff,” said Cassidy. “It hasn't been that much. Vegas occupies your time much more than Hockey Canada will but like I said, you got to find your time.”

Cassidy will be coaching three of his players on Team Canada while Eichel and Hanifin will be skating against him for Team USA.

“I think it will be weird. I do. So, there's a little bit of that even though we're on opposite sides with Jack, I know I'm going to be back with him and Noah Hanifin. You know what? I guess after we play the USA, ask me,” he said. “That’s the biggest rival too. It is tough now. It's become a great rivalry.”