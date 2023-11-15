News Feed

Golden Knights Fall to Capitals, 3-0

Golden Knights Fall to Capitals, 3-0
Lawless: Catching up with Alex Pietrangelo

Lawless: Catching up with Alex Pietrangelo
Martinez, Hill Lift Golden Knights Past Sharks in 5-0 Shutout Win

Martinez, Hill Lift Golden Knights Past Sharks in 5-0 Shutout Win
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 10, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 10, 2023
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details of Military Appreciation Knight on Friday, November 10 

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details of Military Appreciation Knight on Friday, November 10 
Golden Knights Fall to Kings, 4-1

Golden Knights Fall to Kings, 4-1
Jack Eichel: Champion on the Ice and in the Community

Jack Eichel: Champion on the Ice and in the Community
Champs to Visit White House Nov. 13

Champs Set to Visit White House Nov. 13
Lawless: An Unfamiliar Feeling

Lawless: An Unfamiliar Feeling
Golden Knights Fall to Ducks, 4-2, in First Regulation Loss of the Season

Golden Knights Fall to Ducks, 4-2, in First Regulation Loss of the Season
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 5, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 5, 2023
Golden Knights Shut Out Avalanche, 7-0, to Extend Point Streak to 12 Games

Golden Knights Shut Out Avalanche, 7-0, to Extend Point Streak to 12 Games
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 4, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 4, 2023
Foley Honored by Nevada Army National Guard

Foley Honored by Nevada Army National Guard
Jack Eichel: Champion on the Ice and in the Community

Jack Eichel: Champion on the Ice and in the Community
Vegas Golden Knights to Host Food Drive on Toshiba Plaza Before Game on Wednesday, Nov. 8

Vegas Golden Knights to Host Food Drive on Toshiba Plaza Before Game on Wednesday, Nov. 8
Lawless: Net Gains

Lawless: Net Gains
Golden Knights Defeat Jets, 5-2; Extend Point Streak to 11 Games

Golden Knights Defeat Jets, 5-2; Extend Point Streak to 11 Games

Kolesar Proud of VGK's Involvement with Nellis Air Force Base

Kolesar and Paul Cotter ran a clinic for kids at Nellis Air Force Base

_Kolesar
By Rachel Boorse

On Nov. 9, forwards Keegan Kolesar and Paul Cotter helped the VGK Foundation run a ball hockey clinic at Nellis Air Force Base for more than 40 youth ahead of Military Appreciation Knight.

Shortly after the clinic’s conclusion, Kolesar joined the VGK Insider Show with Daren Millard and Ryan Wallis on FOX Sports Las Vegas to discuss the experience.

“It was cool,” said Kolesar. “I had previously gone to an air base for the 55th rescue squad battalion called the Night Hawks back during my time in juniors. From that, I thought it was just a base I was coming to today and maybe we were playing in an air hangar. I didn’t really know. Now, I’m driving back home and seeing the whole neighborhood and actual community that they all live in. I think it’s remarkable that the families can stay in here as a whole, and the kids can be together while the parents are all working.”

The biggest takeaway for Kolesar from the ball hockey clinic was the sense of community.

“I think the community is cool that these children have,” said Kolesar. “It’s very special that I could be here and help out. It’s cool to come to an area and part of the city that might be a little detached from sports because of the circumstances that they have. A lot of those kids say ‘I love the Knights and I try to watch the Knights as much as I can.’ It’s cool because they don’t always have the best resources or don’t always have the time to do it, so it means a lot too in that regard to come out here and share whatever time I have with them and make their day a little bit better.

The experience was all the more special for Kolesar as his brother attended West Point.

“It was cool to see him go through that process and also scary hearing some of the stories he would tell me,” said Kolesar. “There were things that my brother told me that he would do…no chance I’d ever be able to do that.”

Listen to Keegan’s full interview here.

The VGK Insider Show is hosted by Daren Millard and Ryan Wallis and airs each weekday on FOX Sports Las Vegas (98.9 FM, 1340 AM) from 4 to 6 p.m. PT. Times may change due to VGK’s game schedule.