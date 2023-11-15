Kolesar Proud of VGK's Involvement with Nellis Air Force Base

On Nov. 9, forwards Keegan Kolesar and Paul Cotter helped the VGK Foundation run a ball hockey clinic at Nellis Air Force Base for more than 40 youth ahead of Military Appreciation Knight.

Shortly after the clinic’s conclusion, Kolesar joined the VGK Insider Show with Daren Millard and Ryan Wallis on FOX Sports Las Vegas to discuss the experience.

“It was cool,” said Kolesar. “I had previously gone to an air base for the 55th rescue squad battalion called the Night Hawks back during my time in juniors. From that, I thought it was just a base I was coming to today and maybe we were playing in an air hangar. I didn’t really know. Now, I’m driving back home and seeing the whole neighborhood and actual community that they all live in. I think it’s remarkable that the families can stay in here as a whole, and the kids can be together while the parents are all working.”

The biggest takeaway for Kolesar from the ball hockey clinic was the sense of community.

“I think the community is cool that these children have,” said Kolesar. “It’s very special that I could be here and help out. It’s cool to come to an area and part of the city that might be a little detached from sports because of the circumstances that they have. A lot of those kids say ‘I love the Knights and I try to watch the Knights as much as I can.’ It’s cool because they don’t always have the best resources or don’t always have the time to do it, so it means a lot too in that regard to come out here and share whatever time I have with them and make their day a little bit better.

The experience was all the more special for Kolesar as his brother attended West Point.

“It was cool to see him go through that process and also scary hearing some of the stories he would tell me,” said Kolesar. “There were things that my brother told me that he would do…no chance I’d ever be able to do that.”

Listen to Keegan’s full interview here.

The VGK Insider Show is hosted by Daren Millard and Ryan Wallis and airs each weekday on FOX Sports Las Vegas (98.9 FM, 1340 AM) from 4 to 6 p.m. PT. Times may change due to VGK’s game schedule.