Jack Eichel Named NHL's "First Star" presented by GEICO for the Month of October

VEGAS (November 1, 2025) – The National Hockey League announced today, November 1, that Golden Knights center, Jack Eichel has been named the NHL’s “First Star” presented by GEICO for the month of October.

FIRST STAR – JACK EICHEL, C, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Eichel, fresh off signing an eight-year, $108 million contract extension prior to the start of the season, led the NHL with 8-11—19 in 11 contests to power the Golden Knights (6-2-3, 15 points) to the top of the Pacific Division. He collected points in eight of his 11 appearances, sparked by a seven-game run to open the campaign (Oct. 8-20: 6-10—16). Eichel ultimately totaled six multi-point performances – one off the League lead held by teammate Mitch Marner (7x) – including 2-1—3 while celebrating his 29th birthday Oct. 28 at CAR. The No. 2 overall pick from the 2015 NHL Draft also was the only player to record multiple four-point efforts during the month – Oct. 8 vs. LAK (1-3—4) and Oct. 18 vs. CGY (0-4—4) – with the latter serving as his third career four-assist outing. Eichel additionally ranked among the October leaders in power-play assists (1st; 9), power-play points (1st; 9), shots on goal (t-4th; 47), assists (t-5th; 11), game-winning goals (t-5th; 2) and goals (t-8th; 8). The 2022-23 Stanley Cup champion owns 247-380—627 through 627 career NHL games (1.00 P/GP), including 108-164—272 in 252 contests since joining Vegas in 2021-22 (1.08 P/GP).

As the presenting partner of the NHL’s “Three Stars” of the week, GEICO also is proud to present the NHL’s “Fourth Star” – a season-long program that recognizes and celebrates the dedication and loyalty of NHL fans. Click here to review last season’s “Fourth Star” recipients.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.