Jack Eichel Donates $40,000 to Best Buddies

Eichel, teammates host group for practice and trick-or-treating

JackBestBuddies
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (October 26, 2023) – Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel today donated $40,000 to Best Buddies International, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He announced the donation after inviting a group of more than 50 Best Buddies participants from the organization’s Nevada chapter to watch the team practice and take part in trick-or-treating with Eichel and his teammates.

“I have worked with Best Buddies in my home state of Massachusetts and in Buffalo, and it was important to me to make this connection here in my new home of Vegas,” Eichel said. “I am fortunate to be able to make this donation but most of all look forward to continuing this relationship and building upon the friendships my teammates and I made today.”

A portion of Eichel’s donation came from the proceeds of the inaugural JE9 Hockey Camp held in July at City National Arena.

The group from Best Buddies at practice today enjoyed lunch and trick-or-treated through City National Arena, greeted by Golden Knights players in costume. The group then presented Eichel, who turns 27 on Saturday, with a birthday cake.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 3,000 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies’ 11 formal programs — Elementary Schools, Middle Schools, High Schools, Colleges, Citizens, e-Buddies®, Jobs, Ambassadors, Promoters, Transitions and Inclusive Living— engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 49 countries, positively impacting the lives of nearly one million people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit www.bestbuddies.org or connect with us via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.