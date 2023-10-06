'It Hurts To Win' in Stores Now

VEGAS (October 6, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 6, the arrival in team stores of “It Hurts to Win: The Official Inside Story of the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights.” The 160-page commemorative hardcover book is available today at The Arsenal at City National Arena. Fans can purchase the book early next week at The Armory at T-Mobile Arena or any time at vegasteamstore.com.

Written by Gary Lawless and Gordon Weigers, “It Hurts to Win” is named after the team’s motto during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Three excerpts of the book are available at vegasgoldenknights.com. The book includes more than 125 photos and 42,000 words with feature contributions from key members of the championship team, including Chairman and Owner Bill Foley, President of Hockey Operations George McPhee, General Manager Kelly McCrimmon, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy, Captain Mark Stone, Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault, and forwards Jack Eichel and Paul Cotter.

“I think the book was a tremendous idea. I was reading some of the players’ comments and it was very emotional,” said Cassidy on Friday. “It brings you back to what they talked about. Reading about the Dallas game in which we clinched, those are pretty cool memories. I’m enjoying it a lot so far.”

The book’s retail price is $44.00. Pre-orders of the book are in the process of being fulfilled.

